

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $143.36 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $51.99 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.2% to $1.44 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $143.36 Mln. vs. $51.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.50 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $1.44 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



