Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Director Appointment and Director Resignation for US Funds

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.: ABERDEEN ASIA-PACIFIC INCOME FUND, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN:FAX)

ABERDEEN AUSTRALIA EQUITY FUND, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN:IAF)

ABERDEEN GLOBAL INCOME FUND, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN:FCO)

ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND (NYSE:ACP)

ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. (NYSE:JEQ)

ABERDEEN GLOBAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (NYSE:AGD)

ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (NYSE:AOD)

ABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND (NYSE:AWP)

ABERDEEN STANDARD GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME FUND (NYSE:ASGI)

ABERDEEN FUNDS The above-listed closed-end and open-end funds (collectively, the 'Funds') announced that Mr. Stephen Bird, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('SLA plc'), has been appointed as a management representative and an interested Director/Trustee to the Board of each Fund. Mr. Martin Gilbert, the former co-CEO of SLA plc, has resigned as an interested Director/Trustee from the Boards of FCO, ACP, JEQ, AGD, AOD, AWP, ASGI, and Aberdeen Funds. Mr. Gilbert's term as an interested Director of FAX and IAF ended earlier this year. The independent Directors/Trustees of the Funds subsequently engaged Mr. Gilbert as an advisory consultant to the independent Directors/Trustees. The Boards would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mr. Gilbert and acknowledge the invaluable contribution he has made to the Funds during his tenure.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio.

