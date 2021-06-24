Innovative Russian pharmaceutical developer, Pharmsynthez PJSC (MOEX:LIFE), and global alternative investment group, LDA Capital, enter into a Put Option Agreement for 800 million rubles to help finance the development of Pharmsynthez's pioneering projects over the next 36 months, including those aimed at combating COVID-19.

Both Pharmsynthez and LDA view this capital allocation not only as an investment into the Company but also as a starting point for a long-term strategic partnership to advance Pharmsynthez's promising projects in the field of innovative pharmaceutical technologies and development of the latest treatments for complex diseases.

LDA Capital's investments will accelerate Pharmsynthez PJSC projects in all aspects. The Company's business plan until 2025 allows for the introduction of several highly profitable original drugs (Epolong and other finished dosage forms) to the domestic market, an increase in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and the launch of the new drugs, such as vaccines that solve various purposes, including: treatment of multiple sclerosis (Xemys), prevention of hepatitis B (Sci-B-Vac), COVID-19 and a number of other diseases. In addition, the Company is preparing to bring to market and then localize the production of several generic drugs for the treatment of orphan and oncological diseases, as well as to launch the production of monoclonal antibodies drugs and dry cell culture media for the pharmaceutical industry, becoming a leader in the EAEU market.

Efim Prilezhaev, General Director of Pharmsynthez PJSC, commented: "We are pleased that our partnership with LDA Capital as one of the most successful progressive investors in an environment where interest in pharmaceutical technologies is at an all-time high. Nowadays, the growing demand for innovative developments in the field of biotechnology, the growing risks of pandemics and infectious diseases provide significant growth opportunities for players in this difficult market. We are confident that our partnership with LDA will help deliver outstanding results for the benefit of society."

Warren Baker, the Managing Partner of LDA Capital, stated: "On the back of secular growth trends in cell culture-based vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (mAb), LDA is enthused to partner with one of the leading Russian pharmaceutical manufacturers. We are excited by Pharmsynthez's scientific potential and look forward to our continuous cooperation as we remain steadfast on our commitment to providing alternative capital solutions to innovative companies in the global healthcare sector."

