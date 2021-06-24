Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2021 | 07:04
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Copenhagen named Monocle magazine's best city in its 2021 Quality of Life Survey

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monocle has named the Danish capital this year's most liveable city as the pandemic has made discussions about green space, better housing and tempting new talent more important than ever.

Copenhagen named the world's best city for Quality of Life by Monocle. Credit Jan Søndergaard

"Copenhagen is one of those cities where there is a real ambition to deliver a better quality of life for everyone," says Monocle's editor in chief, Andrew Tuck. "The ambitions around creating a cleaner environment are best in class and the city is reaping the rewards of years of urban investment."

The next five spots in the survey went to Zürich, Helsinki, Stockholm, Tokyo and Vienna, with the full list of best cities reading:

  1. Copenhagen
  2. Zürich
  3. Helsinki
  4. Stockholm
  5. Tokyo
  6. Vienna
  7. Lisbon
  8. Auckland
  9. Taipei
  10. Sydney
  11. Seoul
  12. Vancouver
  13. Munich
  14. Berlin
  15. Amsterdam
  16. Madrid
  17. Melbourne
  18. Kyoto
  19. Brisbane
  20. Los Angeles

These are the cities that have used the past year to build back better; defend their economies, cultural scenes and high streets; and to press ahead with new projects. The full survey and an examination of the ranking appears in Monocle's July/August 2021 edition, on newsstands worldwide now.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550396/Monocle.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.