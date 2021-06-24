Early Equity Plc - Half-year Report

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Interim Results

Executive Director's Statement

I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results for the Company for the six month period ended 28th February 2021.

Results and Review of Business

The loss for the period was GBP£79,982 (2020: GBP344,474) representing a loss per share of 0.01p (2020: 0.038p). The losses are significantly lower than the previous year, which primarily reflected the costs associated with the subsidiary business (Meihome (M) Sdn Bhd ('Meihome'). As this business is currently experiencing very low levels of activity due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the Company is not responsible for its general running costs. The losses in the period relate to the holding company costs.

Although the Group generated a loss in the period it has a net asset position of £1,675,432 (2020 - £1,437,516) including a cash balance of £548,185

During the period, the Company raised a total of £754,433 by way of subscription.

Post Balance Sheet Events

On 18 May 2021, the Company raised a further sum of £90,000 by way of subscription and it acquired the entire issued ordinary A share capital of Farina Investments (UK) Limited ("Farina"), representing 100% of its voting shares. Farina is a company which provides services to the insolvency industry.

The primary strategic rationale for the acquisition was that Farina holds 146,062 ordinary shares in Lotto Studios Limited ("Lotto"), a company that Early Equity already holds 17,606 ordinary shares. On 30 March 2021, Early Equity announced the appointment of Jonathan Symonds to the board who is also a director of Lotto Studios Limited. Following this acquisition, the Company holds approximately 20% of the issued share capital of Lotto. In addition, Farina holds 8 million shares in Pure Sea Nutrients, Inc (approximately 10% of it is current share capital) a life science business that the Company already has a working relationship with.

Outlook

The Group's operations in Malaysia are still affected by Covid-19, and continues to have a material adverse impact on business operations.

As previously reported and as above, the Board have been actively seeking to diversify the Group's activities and have been exploring opportunities in the UK within sectors that can flourish during and beyond these unprecedented times. We continue to work closely with Lotto and Pure Sea Nutrients, Inc to develop their respective businesses.

The Board are seeking to explore additional revenue generating opportunities over the coming months.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders and professional advisers for their continued support of the Company.

Greg Collier

Executive Director

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR SIX MONTHS TO 28 FEBRUARY 2021

6 months to

28 February 2021 6 months to

29 February 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS GBP GBP TURNOVER/DIVIDEND INCOME - 33,805 Less Cost of Sales: Opening Inventory - 25,665 Purchases - 22,144 Closing Inventory - (26,634) Gross Profit - 10,631 OTHER INCOME ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (79,952) (277,445) OTHER OPERATING (EXPENSES) GAIN - (88,534) FINANCE COSTS (30) (775) (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (79,982) (344,274) INCOME TAX - 200 (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD (79,982) (344,474) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the parent 47,989 324,604 Non-controlling interest 31,993 19,870 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD (79,982) (344,474) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (0.01p) (0.038p) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2021 6 months to

28 February 2021 6 months to

29 February 2020 GBP GBP NON-CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill 27,066 191,818 Fixed Assets 33,728 40,873 INVESTMENTS Available-for-sale financial assets 477,854 260,794 Investment in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd 362,328 416,237 900,976 909,722 CURRENT ASSETS Inventory - 24,634 Deposit and prepayment 4,967 5,217 Trade and other receivables 455,519 600,134 Provision For Taxation (8,197) - Cash and cash equivalents 548,185 69,529 Other Receivables - - 1,000,474 699,514





CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 201,451 99,857 Accrued Expenses 53,159 59,056 Deferred Tax Liabilities 2,905 3,175 Provision for Taxation (2,178) 9,632 Loan (29,318) - 226,019 171,720 NET CURRENT ASSETS / (LIABILITIES) 774,455 527,794 NET ASSETS 1,675,432 1,437,516 REPRESENTING: - Share capital 1,048,749 897,959 Share premium 2,693,746 2,090,191 3,742,495 2,988,150 Non-controlling interest 73,334 26,965 Loss for the year (79,982) (344,474) Fair value reserve - 334,790 Exchange reserve 2,936 (95) Accumulated losses (2,063,351) (1,567,820) SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS 1,675,432 1,437,516

The interim financial information for the six months ended 28 February 2021 is neither audited nor reviewed, but has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 August 2020.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

