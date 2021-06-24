Rogue Baron Plc - Trading on OTCQB in the United States

For Immediate Release

Rogue Baron commences trading on OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares will begin today on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the ticker symbol "SHNJF".

Trading on the US OTCQB market is due to commence today at market open in the US and will have no impact on the Company's existing ordinary shares trading on AQUIS. No new ordinary shares were issued as part of the cross-trade. The Group will continue to make announcements and disclosures to the AQSE Growth Market through the Regulatory News Channel and has no Sarbanes-Oxley or SEC reporting requirements.

The cross-trading facility is provided through OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York. OTC Markets operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Independent studies show that trading on the OTC by an international company offers a positive effect on the liquidity of its shares.

The Company would like to thank Nikolaos Galanopoulos of Galanopoulos & Company, the corporate securities law firm that acted as Sponsor for the Company's application to commence cross-trading on the OTCQB board of the OTC Markets.

