Novobiome: NovoBiome and INRAE, a new Associated Partner Laboratory on human gut microbiota

NovoBiome and INRAE, a new Associated Partner Laboratory on human gut microbiota

New partnership to aggregate cutting-edge technologies to study host-microbiota relationships as closely as possible to human physiology

Confirmation of INRAE's commitment to develop and enhance the excellence of the research carried out by this reference institute

Paris, France - 24June2021: NovoBiome ("the Company"), a drug discovery company developing breakthrough Live Biotherapeutics Products (LBPs)1 targeting the microbiome-gut-liver axis, is building NovoSift, a disruptive ex-vivo research and discovery platform to analyze the symbiotic relationship between the microbiota and the human intestine.

The French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE), and in particular the MetaGenoPolis unit, (MGP) has world-renowned expertise and significant knowledge of the metagenomics of the intestinal microbiota. MGP has also developed unique know-how on high-throughput functional metagenomics. NovoBiome and INRAE have entered into a partnership to develop a new functional metagenomic approach using innovative reporter systems based on human intestinal organoids, which allows for the impact of interactions between the microbiota and the host on intestinal permeability in the presence or absence of substrates of interest (molecules, probiotics, prebiotics or foods) to be measured, using confocal microscopy and artificial intelligence.

INRAE's collaboration with NovoBiome is the second research agreement of its type, aimed at accelerating the development of innovations. Co-constructed by NovoBiome and MGP, the NovoSift platform project will enable the pooling of human and material resources over a period of 5 years in order to upgrade the paradigms of ex-vivo studies.

Pierre-Yves Mousset, Chief Executive Officer of NovoBiome, said: "Next-generation sequencing and quantitative metagenomics approaches have enabled the reconstruction of whole genomic entities. In addition, functional metagenomics has allowed access to the potential of bacterial genes of the whole gut microbiota. We now need to understand how these functions are regulated in the host-microbiota relationship. To make a linguistic analogy, after words and syntax, the NovoSift platform aims to decipher the semantics and become the Rosetta stone of these critical interactions. The MGP unit has not only been a pioneer but also remains at the forefront of world research in this field. It is therefore a privilege for NovoBiome to be able to count on this excellent partnership."

"INRAE is proud to see the emergence of start-ups such as NovoBiome, which enhance the excellent academic work initiated by INRAE researchers. Our strong commitment to supporting these initiatives has prevailed in the design of a new type of partnership that is flexible and mutually beneficial for both entities. The shared objective is performance but also efficiency in speeding up the implementation of new concepts." commented Philippe Lénée, Director of Partnership and Transfer for Innovation at INRAE.

-End-

About NovoBiome

NovoBiome is a biotech company developing Live Biotherapeutics Products, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the EMA as medicinal products containing living micro-organisms such as bacteria or yeasts, which have a positive influence on the health and physiology of the host. NovoBiome is developing a proprietary platform, NovoSift, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of functions and mechanisms.

For more information, please visit: www.novobiome.eu

About MetaGenoPolis

MetaGenoPolis (MGP) is an INRAE centre expert in gut microbiome research applied to human and animal health and nutrition, funded by the Programme des Investissements d'Avenir (Laureate 2012 and 2019). MGP's expertise in the analysis of the gut microbiome and its implications for health and nutrition has been widely recognized in the international scientific community since 2010.

In collaboration with industry, academia and clinics, MGP conceives and implements projects tailored to the partner's need. ISO 9001 certified, the protocols and procedures are constantly maintained at the cutting edge of technology. To explore the link between the microbiome, nutrition and health, MGP has innovative technological platforms accompanied by an ethical center UCLy (Catholic University of Lyon).

MGP offers end-to-end microbiome analysis services, including DNA extraction, library preparation, shotgun sequencing, quantitative and functional metagenomics, big data storage and computing facilities, bioinformatics, statistical analysis, and data interpretation. MGP also aims to develop more industrial partnerships and the creation of start-ups to accelerate microbiome science and innovation in health and nutrition.

For more information, please visit: www.mgps.euand www.inrae.fr

Contact

NovoBiome

Pierre-Yves Mousset, Chief Executive Officer

+33

MetaGenoPolis unit

Anne-Sophie Alvarez, Microbiome communication Manager

anne-sophie.alvarez@inrae.fr

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Carina Jurs, Genevieve Wilson

+44

1 LBPs are medicinal products containing living micro-organisms such as bacteria or yeasts, which have a positive influence on the health and physiology of the host. Source: Ph. Eur. Monograph 3053 (EDQM, 2019)