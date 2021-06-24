SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Full Year Results for the year -2

DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Full Year Results for the year ended 30 April 2021

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Full Year Results for the year ended 30 April 2021

This Report and Accounts should be read in conjunction with the Report and Accounts of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ("SDV"). The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 30 April 2021. The financial information for 2021 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The auditors, Hazlewoods LLP, have reported on the 2021 accounts. Their report was unqualified and did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors draw attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. The financial information for 2020 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The following text is copied from the Annual Report & Accounts. Strategic Report The Strategic Report has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). Its purpose is to inform members of the Company and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. The Directors are conscious of their duties to promote the success of the Company under Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006, for the bene?t of the shareholders, giving careful consideration to wider stakeholders' interests and the environment in which it operates. The Board recognises that its decisions are material to the Company but also the Company's key stakeholders. Further details of how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 is contained within the Annual Report of SDV. A copy of the full SDV Annual Report can be found on the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com or is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") which is situated at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. Chairman's Statement The Chairman's report on the Group's activities for the year ended 30 April 2021 is contained within the Annual Report of SDV. A copy of the full SDV Annual Report can be found on the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com or is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") which is situated at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm . Howard Myles Chairman 24 June 2021 Investment Manager's Report For details of the Group's activities, development and performance during the year to 30 April 2021 shareholders should refer to the Annual Report of SDV, which can be found on the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com or is available for inspection at the NSM, which is situated at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. David Horner Chelverton Asset Management Limited 24 June 2021 Other Statutory Information Company Activities, Strategy & Business Model SDV 2025 ZDP plc ("SDVP" or the "Company") was incorporated on 25 October 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of SDV, together referred to as the "Group". SDVP was especially formed for the issuing of Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares. It raised GBP10,980,000 before expenses on 8 January 2018 by the conversion of ZDP's from Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC ("SDVP") of 10,977,747 ZDP shares and GBP1,802,000 before expenses on 8 January 2018 by a placing of 1,802,336 ZDP shares, which are listed on the UK Official List and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Between 11 April and 15 May 2018, the Company placed an additional 1,719,917 shares to raise a total of GBP1,775,500. Further detail is given in the Capital Structure section below. Pursuant to a contribution agreement between SDVP and SDV, SDVP has lent the proceeds of ZDP share placings to SDV. The loan is non-interest bearing and is repayable three business days before the ZDP share redemption date of 30 April 2025, or if required by SDVP, at any time prior to that date in order to repay the ZDP share entitlement. The funds are to be managed in accordance with the investment policy of SDV. SDVP investment objective & policy The objective of SDVP is to provide the final capital entitlement of the ZDP shares to the holders of the ZDP shares at the redemption date of 30 April 2025. The proceeds of the placing of the ZDP shares have been lent to SDV under a contribution agreement and the funds are managed in accordance with the investment policy of SDV, which is as follows (as extracted from the Annual Report of SDV): - The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or traded on AIM. - The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities or other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. Capital Structure & Contribution Agreement SDVP has a capital structure comprising unlisted Ordinary shares and ZDP shares listed on the Official List and traded on the London Stock Exchange by way of a standard listing. SDVP is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDV which is a closed-ended investment company. On 8 January 2018, 10,977,747 ZDP shares were converted from SDVP at 100p per share, and 1,802,336 ZDP shares were placed at 100p per share and this raised a net total of GBP12.4 million. On 11 April 2018, SDVP placed an additional 1,419,917 ZDP shares at 103p per share and this raised a net total of GBP1.4 million. On 10 May 2018, SDVP placed an additional 100,000 ZDP shares at 104p per share and this raised a net total of GBP104,500. On 15 May 2018, SDVP placed an additional 200,000 ZDP shares at 105p per share and this raised a net total of GBP208,500. A contribution agreement between SDV and SDVP has also been made whereby SDV will undertake to contribute such funds as would ensure that SDVP will have in aggregate sufficient assets on 30 April 2025 to satisfy the final capital entitlement of the ZDP shares of 133.18p per share, being GBP19,311,100 in total. This assumes that the parent company and the Company have sufficient assets as at 30 April 2025 to repay the ZDP shares. To this extent the Company is reliant upon the investment performance of the parent company and subject to the principal risks as set out in the Annual Report of SDV. To protect the interests of ZDP shareholders, the contribution agreement contains a restriction on the Group incurring any other borrowings (other than short-term indebtedness in the normal course of business, such as when settling share transactions) except where such borrowings are for the purpose of paying the final capital entitlement due to holders of ZDP shares. The value of the Group's net assets would have to fall by 69.7% (2020: 53.9%) for it to be unable to meet the full capital repayment entitlement of the ZDP shares on the scheduled repayment date of 30 April 2025. Performance The Board reviews performance by reference to a number of key performance indicators ("KPIs") and considers that the most relevant KPI is that which communicates the financial performance and strength of the Company as a whole being: - Total return per ZDP share This is set out below: 2021 2020 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Return per ZDP share - 4.34p 4.34p - 4.19p 4.19p

Further KPIs for the parent company can be found in SDV's Annual Report.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties Facing the Company

Due to the Company's dependence on SDV to repay the loan and provide a contribution to meet the capital entitlement of the ZDP shareholders other risks faced by the Company are considered to be the same as for SDV and these are defined in note 23 of SDV's Annual Report.

Employees, Environmental, Human Rights and Community Issues

The Board recognises the requirement under Section 414C of the Act to detail information about employees, environmental, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it had in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. The Company has no employees and the Board is comprised entirely of non-executive Directors. Day-to-day management of the Company and SDV is delegated to the Investment Manager (details of the respective management agreements are set out in the Director's Report of SDV's Annual Report). The Company itself has no environmental, human rights or community policies. However in carrying out its activities in relationships with suppliers, by way of SDV, the Company aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly.

Culture and values

The Company's values are to act responsibly, ethically and fairly at all times. The Company's culture is driven by its values and is focused on providing the final capital entitlement of the ZDP shares to the holders of the ZDP shares at the redemption date of 30 April 2025, as set out on page 3. As the Company has no employees, its culture is represented by the values, conduct and performance of the Board, the Investment Manager and its key service providers.

Current and Future Developments

The current and future developments of the Company can be reviewed as part of the Group's activities for the year ended 30 April 2021 by reference to the Annual Report and financial statements of SDV.

Dividends

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend in respect of the year ended 30 April 2021.

Diversity and succession planning

The Board of Directors of the Company comprised three male Directors during the year to 30 April 2021.

The Directors are satis?ed that the Board currently contains members with an appropriate breadth of skills and experience and considers succession planning on at least an annual basis. No new appointments to the Board have been made or are contemplated at present. The key criteria for the appointment of new Directors will be the skills and experience of candidates having regard also to the bene?ts of diversity in the interests of shareholder value. In relation to future appointments the Board will seek to consider a wide range of candidates with due regard to diversity.

On behalf of the Board

Howard Myles

24 June 2021

Board of Directors

The Directors are:

Howard Myles* was a partner in Ernst & Young from 2001 to 2007 and was responsible for the Investment Funds Corporate Advisory Team. He was previously with UBS Warburg from 1987 to 2001. Mr Myles began his career in stockbroking in 1971 as an equity salesman and in 1975 joined Touche Ross & Co, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. In 1978 he joined W Greenwell & Co in the corporate broking team and in 1987 moved to SG Warburg Securities, where he was involved in a wide range of commercial and industrial transactions in addition to leading Warburg's corporate finance function for investment funds. He is now a non-executive director of Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited, Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited and BBGI SICAV S.A., having stepped down from the Board of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC in September 2020.

Mr Myles was appointed to the Board of SDVP on 25 October 2017 and has been a director of the parent company, SDV since 2011. He is Audit Committee Chairman of SDV.

William van Heesewijk began his career with Lloyds Bank International in 1981, working for both the merchant banking and investment management arms. He has been involved in the investment trust industry since 1987 in various capacities. During his tenure with Fidelity Investments International, Gartmore Investment Management PLC, BFS Investments PLC and Chelverton Asset Management Limited, he managed several launches of onshore and offshore investment funds, including a number of roll-overs and reconstructions involving complex capital structures and across several geographic regions. His roles involved business development, project management, sales compliance and marketing. He was a member of the Association of Investment Companies Managers forum.

Mr van Heesewijk was appointed to the Board of SDVP on 25 October 2017 and has been a director of the parent company, SDV since 2005.

Andrew Watkins* has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry working in senior positions at Kleinwort Benson, Flemings, Jupiter and most recently as Head of Client Relations, Sales & Marketing for Investment Trusts at Invesco Perpetual, retiring in 2017. He is currently a non-executive director and chairman of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc and BMO UK High Income Trust plc.

Mr Watkins was appointed to the Board of SDVP on 6 September 2018 and also been a director of the parent company, SDV from the same date.

* Independent of the Investment Manager

Investment Manager, Secretary and Registrar

Investment Manager: Chelverton Asset Management Limited ('Chelverton')

Chelverton was formed in 1998 by David Horner, who has considerable experience of analysing investments and working with smaller companies. Chelverton is largely owned by its employees.

Chelverton is a specialist fund manager focused on UK mid and small companies and has a successful track record. At 30 April 2021, Chelverton had total funds under management of approximately GBP1.8 billion including two investment trust companies and three OEICs. The fund management team comprises David Horner, David Taylor, Oliver Knott, James Baker and Edward Booth.

Chelverton is authorised and regulated by the FCA.

Administrator and Corporate Secretary: Maitland Administration Services Limited

Maitland Administration Services Limited provides company secretarial and administrative services for the Group. The Maitland group provides administration and regulatory oversight solutions for a wide range of investment companies.

Registrar: Share Registrars Limited

Share Registrars Limited is a CREST registrar established in 2004. The Company provides registration services to over 200 client companies.

Directors' Report

The Directors present their Report and the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2021. The comparative period covers the year to 30 April 2020. The Company's registered number is 11031268.

Directors

Directors who served during the year ended 30 April 2021, all of whom are non-executive were as follows:

H Myles

W van Heesewijk

A Watkins

Biographical details of the Directors are given on page 6.

Under the Company's Articles of Association, Directors are required to retire at the first Annual General Meeting ("AGM") following their appointment, and thereafter at three-yearly intervals. At least one Director must retire at each annual general meeting. The Directors to retire by rotation are first, a Director who wishes to retire and offer himself for reappointment and, second, those Directors who have been longest in office since their last appointment or reappointment. However, in accordance with the Articles of Association and prevailing corporate governance best practice, all Directors will stand for re-election at the 2021 AGM.

None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in any of the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year. None of the Directors has or has had any interest in any transaction which is or was unusual in its nature or conditions or significant to the business of the Company, and which was effected by the Company during the current financial year.

There have been no loans or guarantees from the Company to any Director at any time during the year or thereafter.

The Company's Articles of Association provide the Directors of the Company, subject to the provisions of UK legislation, with an indemnity in respect of liabilities which they may sustain or incur in connection with their appointment. Save for this, there are no qualifying third party indemnities in place.

Formal performance evaluation of the Directors and the Board has been carried out and the Board considers that all of the Directors contribute effectively and have the skills and experience relevant to the future leadership and direction of the Company.

The rules concerning the appointment and replacement of Directors are contained in the Company's Articles of Association.

Corporate Governance

A formal statement on Corporate Governance is set out on page 10 below.

Share Capital

At the date of this report, the issued share capital of the Company comprised of 50,000 Ordinary shares and 14,500,000 ZDP shares.

50,000 Ordinary shares of GBP1, each partly paid as to 25p (and each of which have been issued to SDV), represent 0.35% of the total share capital. Holders of Ordinary shares are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at General Meetings of the Company. Ordinary shares of the Company are not admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Share Capital (continued)

12,780,083 ZDP shares of GBP1 each were issued on 8 January 2018, pursuant to the placing ZDP shares represent 99.65% of the total share capital. 1,419,917 additional ZDP shares for a total consideration of GBP1.03 each were issued on 11 April 2018. 300,000 ZDP shares were issued in May 2018, and were issued at a premium for a total consideration of 104.50p each.

Holders of ZDP shares are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at those General Meetings where ZDP shareholders are entitled to vote. They are not entitled to attend or vote at any General Meeting of the Company unless the business includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP shares.

Shareholders' funds and market capitalisation

At 30 April 2021 the Company had a market capitalisation of GBP16,820,000 and total net assets amounted to GBP13,000.

ISA status

The ZDP shares are eligible for inclusion in ISAs.

Management agreements

The Group's assets are managed by Chelverton under an agreement ('the Investment Management Agreement') dated 30 April 2006 (effective from 1 December 2005) with the parent company. A periodic fee is payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of 1% of the value of the gross assets under management of the Group.

These fees are met entirely by the parent company.

The Investment Management Agreement may be terminated by twelve months' written notice. There are no additional arrangements in place for compensation beyond the notice period.

Under another agreement ('the Administration Agreement') dated 1 January 2015, company secretarial services and the general administration of the Group are undertaken by Maitland Administration Services Limited. Their fee is subject to review at intervals of not less than three years. The Administration Agreement may be terminated by six months' written notice.

Management fee

The management fee for the Group is charged to and paid in full by SDV.

Company Information - The Company's capital structure and voting rights are summarised on pages 8 and 9. - SDVP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SDV. - The rules concerning the appointment and replacement of Directors are covered by Article 22 of the Company's

Articles of Association. - There are no restrictions concerning the transfer of securities in the Company; no special rights with regard to

