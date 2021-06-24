AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report -2

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report 24-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2021 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 34 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented: "I am pleased to report a strong set of results for a year that began at the start of a period of unprecedented economic uncertainty due to the outbreak of COVID-19. NAV, pre-tax profit, and EPS all increased and we delivered strong returns to shareholders, demonstrating the resilience of the Company's approach and our active asset management strategy. We are also pleased to maintain a dividend of 8.00 pence per share ('pps'). Our cautious approach to cash management, and the significant gains realised on the disposal of two assets enabled the Company to meet these payments, while maintaining a comfortable cash and gearing position. We have been assiduous in our pursuit of rent from tenants that have been able but unwilling to pay, while pursuing a prudent policy for provision against expected credit losses. Although this contributed to the fall in EPRA EPS, we are pleased with the successful outcome of the legal action to recover unpaid rent and the overall rent collection levels, which reached 94% for each quarter since the start of the pandemic. We continue to believe the Company's assets are strategically placed to provide investors with robust performance over the medium and long term." Financial Highlights * Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP157.08 million and of 99.15 pps as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pps). * Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP10.73 million for the year (year ended 31 March 2020: GBP14.47 million). * Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP22.17 million and earnings per share ('EPS') of 13.98 pps for the year (year ended 31 March 2020: GBP3.65 million and of 2.40 pps). * EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the year of 6.19 pps (year ended 31 March 2020: 8.67 pps). * Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared for the year (year ended 31 March 2020: 8.00 pps). * Shareholder Total Return* for the year of 33.72% (year ended 31 March 2020: -17.89%). * NAV Total Return* for the year of 15.06% (year ended 31 March 2020: 2.55%). * The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 83.20 pps as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 68.20 pps). * As at 31 March 2021, the Company had drawn GBP39.50 million (31 March 2020: GBP51.50 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2020: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 25.15% of NAV (31 March 2020: 34.83%) (see note 14 below for further details). * The Company held cash balances totalling GBP17.45 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2020: GBP9.87 million). * The Company received three EPRA awards during the year: EPRA Gold Medal for Financial Reporting; EPRA Silver Medal for Sustainability Reporting and EPRA Most Improved Award for Sustainability Reporting. The Company has also been named Best UK Real Estate Investment Trust in the Citywire Investment Trust Awards based upon its strong three year track record. Property Highlights * As at 31 March 2021, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP179.00 million across 34 properties (31 March 2020: GBP189.30 million across 35 properties) as assessed by the valuer1 and a historical cost of GBP173.28 million (31 March 2020: GBP197.12 million). * The Company acquired one property during the year for a purchase price of GBP5.40 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 31 March 2020: none). The Company made two disposals during the year with total gross sale proceeds of GBP29.30 million (year ended 31 March 2020: none). * The portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 8.96% as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 3.68%). Excluding vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which was exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant possession, the vacancy rate was 5.58% (31 March 2020: 3.68%). * Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP15.71 million (year ended 31 March 2020: GBP17.42 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2021 was 99 (31 March 2020: 91). * EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 7.37% as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 8.26%). * Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.43 years to break (31 March 2020: 4.26 years) and 6.71 years to expiry (31 March 2020: 5.55 years). * As at the date of this report, rent collection statistics for 2020 rental quarters and March 2021 quarter were as follows: Quarter % March 2020 98 June 2020 98 September 2020 97 December 2020 97 March 2021 94

* See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures.

** See Glossary in the full Annual Report and Financial Statements for definition of alternative performance measures.

1 The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in note 11.

Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short Alex.Short@eu.aew.com Nicki.Gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com Nicki Gladstone +44(0) 771 140 1021 Liberum Capital Darren.Vickers@liberum.com Darren Vickers +44 (0)20 3100 2218 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44(0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44(0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44(0) 7939 694 437

Chairman's Statement

Overview

I am pleased to present the audited annual results of AEW UK REIT plc for the year ended 31 March 2021. As at 31 March 2021, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 34 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP179.00 million.

The financial year began with a period of unprecedented economic uncertainty due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the associated measures to contain the spread of the virus. These measures continued throughout the year to varying degrees and have had a profound impact on certain sectors, most notably retail and leisure. To mitigate the increased risk posed by the uncertainty in the wider economic environment, the Company adopted a cautious approach to cash and debt management. Despite this, the Company has maintained its quarterly dividend payments at the target level of 8.00 pps per annum throughout the year and increased its NAV per share by 6.46%, providing a NAV total return of 15.06% (year ended 31 March 2020: 2.55%).

In May 2020, the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million, delivering an internal rate of return ('IRR') of 27%. This disposal allowed the effective management of the Company's risk profile, and in July 2020, GBP12.00 million of its RBSi loan facility was repaid in order to provide appropriate headroom against its borrowing covenants. Since the repayment, the Loan to NAV ratio has remained below 27% and was 25.15% as at 31 March 2021, against a soft covenant of 40% (triggering an increase in the margin) and a hard covenant of 55%.

This disposal, and the loss of the Company's largest tenant at the time, also resulted in a fall in rental income. The income profile from the remainder of the portfolio remained largely intact, with rent collection rates reaching at least 94% for all quarters since the onset of the pandemic. The majority of rents outstanding as at 31 March 2021 were attributable to tenants who were financially able, but unwilling, to pay. Post year-end, the Company announced the successful outcome of the legal action against two well-funded national tenants to recover unpaid rent. GBP0.52 million has been provided for as expected credit loss relating to these tenants in these financial statements and subsequent to the court ruling all rent arrears of these tenants have been received. The prudent policy for provision against expected credit losses contributed to a fall in EPRA EPS for the year to 6.19 pps (year ended 31 March 2020: 8.67 pps), providing a dividend cover of 77.4% (year ended 31 March 2020: 108.4%). Certain asset management initiatives are also temporarily reducing earnings potential. Remedial works are ongoing at Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, including the reinstatement of its cathodic protection system and comprehensive repairs to faience elevations and windows. The nature of these repair works means that costs are expensed to profit or loss as they are incurred, with a corresponding increase expected to be seen in the revaluation of the property. The Company has also exchanged to sell its property at Bath Street, Glasgow, with the condition of vacant possession, and this property will continue to operate at a high level of vacancy until the sale has completed.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report -2-

The Company has benefitted from its defensively positioned portfolio, which achieved a total return of 14.8% over the year - an outperformance of 10.7% relative to the Benchmark. Relatively small lot sizes, geographical diversification and valuations that are underpinned by alternative use value have all contributed to limiting the downside during the period of unprecedented economic uncertainty in the first half of the financial year. The improved economic outlook in the second half of the year saw valuations recover and the Company generated an increase in fair value of its investment property of GBP5.32 million for the year, which has largely been driven by the strong performance of the Company's industrial assets. The pandemic has accelerated the trend towards online retail, and consequently sentiment towards the industrial and warehousing sector has improved. The Company benefits from a high weighting towards industrials, which made up 60.8% of the portfolio valuation as at 31 March 2021. Weightings in the retail and leisure sectors, which have been most negatively affected by the pandemic, remain low at 11.6% and 7.0% respectively.

Stock selection and active asset management continue to be key features of the Company's strategy and drivers of performance. This was evidenced in February 2021 by the completion of the sale of Sandford House, Solihull, for gross proceeds of GBP10.50 million. The asset was acquired in August 2015 for GBP5.40 million and the Company invested no further capital in the asset during its hold period. Significant value was gained from the completion of a 15-year lease in July 2020, with the existing tenant, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, and the asset delivered an IRR in excess of 20% over the hold period. This demonstrates how shorter income assets in strong locations can be used to create value for shareholders.

As the economic outlook improves, the Investment Manager is seeing more attractive investment opportunities coming to the market, which the Company is well positioned to take advantage of with its available cash and debt. In October 2020, the Company acquired Westlands Distribution Park in Weston Super Mare for a purchase price of GBP5.40 million and post year-end acquired Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury, for a gross purchase price of GBP8.35 million and 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, for a gross purchase price of GBP10.19 million. The Company aims to make further acquisitions in order to increase its earnings and dividend cover.

The Company's share price was 83.20 pps as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 68.20 pps), representing a 16.1% discount to NAV. During the year, the Company experienced periods of significant discount in share price to NAV as a result of the conditions in the wider market. In light of this, during October and November 2020, the Company bought back 350,000 of its own shares for gross consideration of GBP262,995, which had a positive impact on the Company's NAV and EPRA EPS. Since the year end, the Company's share price has increased to 95.00 pps as at the date of approval of this report, representing a 4.19% discount to NAV.

We are delighted to announce that the Company has received three EPRA awards during the year: EPRA Gold Medal for Financial Reporting; EPRA Silver Medal for Sustainability Reporting and EPRA Most Improved Award for Sustainability Reporting. The Company has also been named Best UK Real Estate Investment Trust in the Citywire Investment Trust Awards based upon its strong three-year track record. These awards are a reflection of much hard work committed to the Company by the Investment Manager and the Board would like to thank the team at AEW and express its positivity and confidence in the Investment Manager's ongoing ability to implement the Company's strategy.

In September 2020, the Company passed a continuation vote at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), and shareholders voted in favour of an ordinary resolution to continue the Company's business as currently constituted. We are pleased shareholders support our belief in the Company's strategy and prospects for future performance.

Financial Results Summary

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2021 Operating profit before fair value changes (GBP'000) 10,735 14,472 Operating profit (GBP'000) 23,102 5,072 Profit before tax (GBP'000) 22,172 3,652 Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) (pence)* 13.98 2.40 EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) (pence)* 6.19 8.67 Ongoing Charges (%) 1.36 1.34 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 99.15 93.13

*See note 9 of the Financial Statements for calculation.

Financing

The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP39.50 million as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP51.50 million drawn), producing the following measures of gearing:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 % % Loan to NAV 25.15 34.83 Gross Loan to GAV 22.07 27.21 Net Loan to GAV (deducts cash balance from the outstanding loan value) 12.32 21.99

The unexpired term of the facility was 2.6 years as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 3.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 1.44% as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 2.10%).

The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates and, as at the year end, had interest rate caps in effect with a notional value of GBP51.00 million (31 March 2020: GBP36.51 million), resulting in the loan being 130% hedged (31 March 2020: 71%). These interest rate caps are effective for the remaining period of the loan.

In June 2020, the Company completed an amendment to its loan facility allowing the part repayment of the loan without reducing the availability of the full GBP60.00 million facility, akin to a revolving credit facility. The Company subsequently repaid GBP12.00 million of the facility in July 2020. As at 31 March 2021, the Company had GBP15.48 million of the facility available up to the maximum 35.00% Loan to NAV at drawdown.

Dividends

The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pps per annum. During the year, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target, which were 77.4% covered by the Company's EPRA EPS of 6.19 pence. It remains the Company's longer-term intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy and this will be kept under review given the current COVID-19 situation. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be given to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually, which will remain a key consideration.

Outlook

The Board and Investment Manager are pleased with the strong returns delivered to shareholders to date and with the resilience demonstrated under stressed conditions following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company met its target dividends of 8.00 pps for the year and, although these were only 77.4% covered by EPRA EPS, significant gains were realised on the disposal of two assets during the year. These gains supplemented cash flows from its operating activities and allowed the dividend payments to be met while maintaining a comfortable cash and gearing position and without suffering an overall decline in NAV.

The lockdown period at the start of 2021 has reversed some of the UK's economic recovery seen in the second half of 2020. However, the general economic outlook is brighter for the second half of 2021, following the effective rollout of the vaccination programme and further easing of lockdown restrictions. We expect this to be reflected in the real estate market in terms of improved rent collection levels and the recovery of rental values and property valuations. However, many tenants will have benefitted from a range of government support schemes over the past year. As these protective measures are removed, we may yet see a significant surge in the number of corporate insolvencies, and so an element of caution should be retained.

The pandemic has accelerated certain structural shifts in the real estate market. We expect that this will present new challenges and opportunities in certain sectors. We believe that the Company is well placed to take advantage of these with its existing liquid resources available. Growth of the Company also remains a key objective and we hope that improved economic conditions and a return of the share price to trading at a premium to NAV, will enable this in the near future.

Mark Burton

Chairman

23 June 2021

Business Model and Strategy

Introduction

The Company is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has, and intends to maintain, UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT and the Company intends to continue to do so.

Investment Objective

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)