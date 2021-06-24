AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report -8

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report

NAV, pre-tax profit, and EPS all increased and we delivered strong returns to shareholders, demonstrating the resilience of the Company's approach and our active asset management strategy. We are also pleased to maintain a dividend of 8.00 pence per share ('pps'). Our cautious approach to cash management, and the significant gains realised on the disposal of two assets enabled the Company to meet these payments, while maintaining a comfortable cash and gearing position. We have been assiduous in our pursuit of rent from tenants that have been able but unwilling to pay, while pursuing a prudent policy for provision against expected credit losses. Although this contributed to the fall in EPRA EPS, we are pleased with the successful outcome of the legal action to recover unpaid rent and the overall rent collection levels, which reached 94% for each quarter since the start of the pandemic. We continue to believe the Company's assets are strategically placed to provide investors with robust performance over the medium and long term." Financial Highlights * Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP157.08 million and of 99.15 pps as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pps). * Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP10.73 million for the year (year ended 31 March 2020: GBP14.47 million). * Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP22.17 million and earnings per share ('EPS') of 13.98 pps for the year (year ended 31 March 2020: GBP3.65 million and of 2.40 pps). * EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the year of 6.19 pps (year ended 31 March 2020: 8.67 pps). * Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared for the year (year ended 31 March 2020: 8.00 pps). * Shareholder Total Return* for the year of 33.72% (year ended 31 March 2020: -17.89%). * NAV Total Return* for the year of 15.06% (year ended 31 March 2020: 2.55%). * The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 83.20 pps as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 68.20 pps). * As at 31 March 2021, the Company had drawn GBP39.50 million (31 March 2020: GBP51.50 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2020: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 25.15% of NAV (31 March 2020: 34.83%) (see note 14 below for further details). * The Company held cash balances totalling GBP17.45 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2020: GBP9.87 million). * The Company received three EPRA awards during the year: EPRA Gold Medal for Financial Reporting; EPRA Silver Medal for Sustainability Reporting and EPRA Most Improved Award for Sustainability Reporting. The Company has also been named Best UK Real Estate Investment Trust in the Citywire Investment Trust Awards based upon its strong three year track record. Property Highlights * As at 31 March 2021, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP179.00 million across 34 properties (31 March 2020: GBP189.30 million across 35 properties) as assessed by the valuer1 and a historical cost of GBP173.28 million (31 March 2020: GBP197.12 million). * The Company acquired one property during the year for a purchase price of GBP5.40 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 31 March 2020: none). The Company made two disposals during the year with total gross sale proceeds of GBP29.30 million (year ended 31 March 2020: none). * The portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 8.96% as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 3.68%). Excluding vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which was exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant possession, the vacancy rate was 5.58% (31 March 2020: 3.68%). * Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP15.71 million (year ended 31 March 2020: GBP17.42 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2021 was 99 (31 March 2020: 91). * EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 7.37% as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 8.26%). * Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.43 years to break (31 March 2020: 4.26 years) and 6.71 years to expiry (31 March 2020: 5.55 years). * As at the date of this report, rent collection statistics for 2020 rental quarters and March 2021 quarter were as follows: Quarter % March 2020 98 June 2020 98 September 2020 97 December 2020 97 March 2021 94

Chairman's Statement

Overview

I am pleased to present the audited annual results of AEW UK REIT plc for the year ended 31 March 2021. As at 31 March 2021, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 34 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP179.00 million.

The financial year began with a period of unprecedented economic uncertainty due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the associated measures to contain the spread of the virus. These measures continued throughout the year to varying degrees and have had a profound impact on certain sectors, most notably retail and leisure. To mitigate the increased risk posed by the uncertainty in the wider economic environment, the Company adopted a cautious approach to cash and debt management. Despite this, the Company has maintained its quarterly dividend payments at the target level of 8.00 pps per annum throughout the year and increased its NAV per share by 6.46%, providing a NAV total return of 15.06% (year ended 31 March 2020: 2.55%).

In May 2020, the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million, delivering an internal rate of return ('IRR') of 27%. This disposal allowed the effective management of the Company's risk profile, and in July 2020, GBP12.00 million of its RBSi loan facility was repaid in order to provide appropriate headroom against its borrowing covenants. Since the repayment, the Loan to NAV ratio has remained below 27% and was 25.15% as at 31 March 2021, against a soft covenant of 40% (triggering an increase in the margin) and a hard covenant of 55%.

This disposal, and the loss of the Company's largest tenant at the time, also resulted in a fall in rental income. The income profile from the remainder of the portfolio remained largely intact, with rent collection rates reaching at least 94% for all quarters since the onset of the pandemic. The majority of rents outstanding as at 31 March 2021 were attributable to tenants who were financially able, but unwilling, to pay. Post year-end, the Company announced the successful outcome of the legal action against two well-funded national tenants to recover unpaid rent. GBP0.52 million has been provided for as expected credit loss relating to these tenants in these financial statements and subsequent to the court ruling all rent arrears of these tenants have been received. The prudent policy for provision against expected credit losses contributed to a fall in EPRA EPS for the year to 6.19 pps (year ended 31 March 2020: 8.67 pps), providing a dividend cover of 77.4% (year ended 31 March 2020: 108.4%). Certain asset management initiatives are also temporarily reducing earnings potential. Remedial works are ongoing at Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, including the reinstatement of its cathodic protection system and comprehensive repairs to faience elevations and windows. The nature of these repair works means that costs are expensed to profit or loss as they are incurred, with a corresponding increase expected to be seen in the revaluation of the property. The Company has also exchanged to sell its property at Bath Street, Glasgow, with the condition of vacant possession, and this property will continue to operate at a high level of vacancy until the sale has completed.

The Company has benefitted from its defensively positioned portfolio, which achieved a total return of 14.8% over the year - an outperformance of 10.7% relative to the Benchmark. Relatively small lot sizes, geographical diversification and valuations that are underpinned by alternative use value have all contributed to limiting the downside during the period of unprecedented economic uncertainty in the first half of the financial year. The improved economic outlook in the second half of the year saw valuations recover and the Company generated an increase in fair value of its investment property of GBP5.32 million for the year, which has largely been driven by the strong performance of the Company's industrial assets. The pandemic has accelerated the trend towards online retail, and consequently sentiment towards the industrial and warehousing sector has improved. The Company benefits from a high weighting towards industrials, which made up 60.8% of the portfolio valuation as at 31 March 2021. Weightings in the retail and leisure sectors, which have been most negatively affected by the pandemic, remain low at 11.6% and 7.0% respectively.

Stock selection and active asset management continue to be key features of the Company's strategy and drivers of performance. This was evidenced in February 2021 by the completion of the sale of Sandford House, Solihull, for gross proceeds of GBP10.50 million. The asset was acquired in August 2015 for GBP5.40 million and the Company invested no further capital in the asset during its hold period. Significant value was gained from the completion of a 15-year lease in July 2020, with the existing tenant, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, and the asset delivered an IRR in excess of 20% over the hold period. This demonstrates how shorter income assets in strong locations can be used to create value for shareholders.

As the economic outlook improves, the Investment Manager is seeing more attractive investment opportunities coming to the market, which the Company is well positioned to take advantage of with its available cash and debt. In October 2020, the Company acquired Westlands Distribution Park in Weston Super Mare for a purchase price of GBP5.40 million and post year-end acquired Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury, for a gross purchase price of GBP8.35 million and 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, for a gross purchase price of GBP10.19 million. The Company aims to make further acquisitions in order to increase its earnings and dividend cover.

The Company's share price was 83.20 pps as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 68.20 pps), representing a 16.1% discount to NAV. During the year, the Company experienced periods of significant discount in share price to NAV as a result of the conditions in the wider market. In light of this, during October and November 2020, the Company bought back 350,000 of its own shares for gross consideration of GBP262,995, which had a positive impact on the Company's NAV and EPRA EPS. Since the year end, the Company's share price has increased to 95.00 pps as at the date of approval of this report, representing a 4.19% discount to NAV.

We are delighted to announce that the Company has received three EPRA awards during the year: EPRA Gold Medal for Financial Reporting; EPRA Silver Medal for Sustainability Reporting and EPRA Most Improved Award for Sustainability Reporting. The Company has also been named Best UK Real Estate Investment Trust in the Citywire Investment Trust Awards based upon its strong three-year track record. These awards are a reflection of much hard work committed to the Company by the Investment Manager and the Board would like to thank the team at AEW and express its positivity and confidence in the Investment Manager's ongoing ability to implement the Company's strategy.

In September 2020, the Company passed a continuation vote at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), and shareholders voted in favour of an ordinary resolution to continue the Company's business as currently constituted. We are pleased shareholders support our belief in the Company's strategy and prospects for future performance.

Financial Results Summary

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2021 Operating profit before fair value changes (GBP'000) 10,735 14,472 Operating profit (GBP'000) 23,102 5,072 Profit before tax (GBP'000) 22,172 3,652 Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) (pence)* 13.98 2.40 EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) (pence)* 6.19 8.67 Ongoing Charges (%) 1.36 1.34 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 99.15 93.13

Financing

The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP39.50 million as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP51.50 million drawn), producing the following measures of gearing:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 % % Loan to NAV 25.15 34.83 Gross Loan to GAV 22.07 27.21 Net Loan to GAV (deducts cash balance from the outstanding loan value) 12.32 21.99

The unexpired term of the facility was 2.6 years as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 3.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 1.44% as at 31 March 2021 (31 March 2020: 2.10%).

The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates and, as at the year end, had interest rate caps in effect with a notional value of GBP51.00 million (31 March 2020: GBP36.51 million), resulting in the loan being 130% hedged (31 March 2020: 71%). These interest rate caps are effective for the remaining period of the loan.

In June 2020, the Company completed an amendment to its loan facility allowing the part repayment of the loan without reducing the availability of the full GBP60.00 million facility, akin to a revolving credit facility. The Company subsequently repaid GBP12.00 million of the facility in July 2020. As at 31 March 2021, the Company had GBP15.48 million of the facility available up to the maximum 35.00% Loan to NAV at drawdown.

Dividends

The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pps per annum. During the year, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target, which were 77.4% covered by the Company's EPRA EPS of 6.19 pence. It remains the Company's longer-term intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy and this will be kept under review given the current COVID-19 situation. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be given to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually, which will remain a key consideration.

Outlook

The Board and Investment Manager are pleased with the strong returns delivered to shareholders to date and with the resilience demonstrated under stressed conditions following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company met its target dividends of 8.00 pps for the year and, although these were only 77.4% covered by EPRA EPS, significant gains were realised on the disposal of two assets during the year. These gains supplemented cash flows from its operating activities and allowed the dividend payments to be met while maintaining a comfortable cash and gearing position and without suffering an overall decline in NAV.

The lockdown period at the start of 2021 has reversed some of the UK's economic recovery seen in the second half of 2020. However, the general economic outlook is brighter for the second half of 2021, following the effective rollout of the vaccination programme and further easing of lockdown restrictions. We expect this to be reflected in the real estate market in terms of improved rent collection levels and the recovery of rental values and property valuations. However, many tenants will have benefitted from a range of government support schemes over the past year. As these protective measures are removed, we may yet see a significant surge in the number of corporate insolvencies, and so an element of caution should be retained.

The pandemic has accelerated certain structural shifts in the real estate market. We expect that this will present new challenges and opportunities in certain sectors. We believe that the Company is well placed to take advantage of these with its existing liquid resources available. Growth of the Company also remains a key objective and we hope that improved economic conditions and a return of the share price to trading at a premium to NAV, will enable this in the near future.

Mark Burton

Chairman

23 June 2021

Business Model and Strategy

Introduction

The Company is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has, and intends to maintain, UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT and the Company intends to continue to do so.

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom.

Investment Policy

In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, industrial/warehouse properties, retail warehouses and high street retail) resulting in a diversified tenant base.

Investment Restrictions

The Company invests and manages its assets with the objective of spreading risk through the following investment restrictions: - the value of no single property, at the time of investment, will represent more than 15.00% of GAV; - the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the relevant project)

to development activities; - the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: office

properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties will not exceed 60.00% of

GAV; - investment in unoccupied and non-income producing assets will, at the time of investment, not exceed 20.00% of NAV; - the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of the NAV (at the time of investment) in the AEW UK Core Property

Fund (the 'Core Fund'). The Company disposed of its last remaining units in the Core Fund in May 2017 and it is not

the current intention of the Directors to invest in the Core Fund; - the Company will not invest in other closed-ended investment companies; and - if the Company invests in derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio and cash management, the total

notional value of the derivatives at the time of investment will not exceed, in aggregate, 35.00% of GAV.

The Directors currently intend, at all times, to conduct the affairs of the Company so as to enable the Group to qualify as a REIT for the purposes of Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('CTA') (and the regulations made thereunder).

The Company will at all times invest and manage its assets in a way that is consistent with its objective of spreading investment risk and in accordance with its published investment policy and will not, at any time, conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of the business of the Company as a whole.

In the event of a breach of the investment policy and investment restrictions set out above, the Directors upon becoming aware of such breach will consider whether the breach is material, and if it is, notification will be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Any material change to the investment policy or investment restrictions of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of shareholders.

Our Strategy

The Company exploits what it believes to be the compelling relative value opportunities currently offered by pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties let on shorter occupational leases. The Company supplements this core strategy with asset management initiatives to upgrade buildings and thereby improve the quality of income streams. In the current market environment, the focus is to invest in properties which: - typically have a value, on investment, of between GBP2.50 million and GBP15.00 million; - have initial net yields, on investment, of typically between 7.5-10%; - achieve across the whole portfolio an average weighted lease term of between three to six years remaining; - achieve, across the whole portfolio, a diverse and broad spread of tenants; and - have potential for asset management initiatives to include refurbishment and re-lettings.

How we add value

An Experienced Team

The investment management team averages 20 years working together, reflecting stability and continuity.

Value Investing

The Investment Manager's investment philosophy is based on the principle of value investing. The Investment Manager looks to acquire assets with an income profile coupled with underlying characteristics that underpin long-term capital preservation. As value managers, the Investment Manager looks for assets where today's pricing may not correspond to long-term fundamentals.

Active Asset Management

The Investment Manager has an in-house team of dedicated asset managers with a strong focus on active asset management to enhance income and add value to commercial properties.

Strategy in Action

Extending income streams and realising gains

Sandford House, Solihull - The asset was acquired in August 2015 for GBP5.4 million and has been fully let to the Secretary of State for

Communities and Local Government since this time, producing a net income yield against the purchase price of 9.6%.

No further capital expenditure was spent on the asset during the hold period. - A 15-year lease agreement was signed with the tenant in June 2020, increasing the rental income from the asset by

30%. - The asset was sold in February 2021 for GBP10.5 million, crystallising significant gains both against acquisition

price and against the valuation pre-letting.

Driving rental growth

Storeys Bar Road, Peterborough - In November 2020 the Company agreed a 15-year lease renewal with the existing tenant, Wyndeham Peterborough Ltd. - The renewal achieved an uplift in rent from GBP2.95 per sq ft to GBP3.50 per sq ft, equating to an increase of GBP115,000

per annum. - The like-for-like valuation as provided by the valuer increased by 20% over the year.

Seeking high-yielding assets supported by land and alternative use value

2 Geddington Road, Corby - The asset was acquired in February 2018 for GBP12.4 million and was fully let to Gefco UK Ltd during the hold period,

producing a net income yield against the purchase price of 10%. - The Company completed the sale of the asset in May 2020 for gross proceeds of GBP18.8 million, generating an IRR of

27.2%.

Acquiring assets with low capital value and potential to add value through asset management initiatives Westlands Distribution Park, Weston-super-Mare - In November 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of the multi-let distribution park for a price of GBP5.4

million. - This reflects a capital value of GBP175,000 per acre compared with nearby comparable land transactions which have

ranged between GBP350,000 and GBP500,000 per acre for other commercial and residential uses. - Short-term opportunities to add value through lettings and renewals.

Key Performance Indicators

KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO STRATEGY TARGET PERFORMANCE 7.37% 1. EPRA NIY at 31 March 2021 A representation to the investor of what their initial net yield would be at a The Company's EPRA NIY demonstrates the ability to predetermined purchase price after generate income from its portfolio in the short-term in 7.50 - taking account of all associated costs, order to meet its target dividend. 10.00% (31 March e.g. void costs and rent free periods. 2020: 8.26%) 2. True Equivalent Yield 8.15% The average weighted return a property at 31 March will produce according 2021 to the present income and estimated rental value ('ERV') assumptions, The Company's True Equivalent Yield demonstrates the 7.50 - assuming the income is Company's ability to generate income, both from its 10.00% (31 March existing leases and its ERVs, in order to meet its target 2020: received quarterly in advance. dividend. 8.04%) 8.18% 3. Reversionary Yield at 31 March 2021 The expected return the property will A Reversionary Yield profile shows a potentially sustainable income stream that can be used to meet 7.50 - provide once rack-rented. dividends past the expiry of a property's current leasing 10.00% arrangements. (31 March 2020: 7.90%) 6.71 years 4. WAULT to Expiry The Investment Manager believes that current market at 31 March The average lease term remaining to conditions present an opportunity whereby assets with a 2021 shorter unexpired lease term are often mispriced. It is

expiry across the portfolio, weighted also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT > 3 is useful for active asset management as it allows the years by contracted rent. Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with (31 March tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. 2020: 5.55 years) 4.43 years 5. WAULT to Break The Investment Manager believes that current market conditions present an opportunity whereby assets with a at 31 March The average lease term remaining to shorter unexpired lease term are often mispriced. As 2021 such, it is in line with the Investment Manager's break, across the portfolio weighted strategy to acquire properties with a WAULT that is > 3 generally shorter than the benchmark. It is also the years by contracted rent. Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful (31 March for active asset management as it allows the Investment 2020: 4.26 Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants years) rather than via rent-review mechanisms. GBP157.08 million 6. NAV at 31 March 2021 NAV is the value of an entity's assets Provides stakeholders with the most relevant information Increase on the fair value of the assets and liabilities of the year minus the value of its liabilities. Company. on year (31 March 2020: GBP147.86 million) 25.15% The Company has changed the measure of its Leverage KPI at 31 March from 'Loan to Gross Asset Value ('GAV')' to 'Loan to 2021 7. Leverage (Loan to NAV) NAV'. This is in line with the measure used in its banking covenants and so is considered to be more The proportion of the Company's net relevant to the Company's position. The target of 35% assets that is funded by borrowings. Loan to NAV, which is the gearing limit at drawdown under (31 March the RBSi facility, approximates to the previous target of 35% 2020: 25% Loan to GAV, which is the measure used in the 34.83%) Company's Investment Guidelines. Gearing will continue to be monitored using both measures, but will be reported on the Loan to NAV basis. 8.96%/5.58% excluding vacancy 8. Vacant ERV contributed by Glasgow* The space in the property portfolio which is currently unlet, as a The Company's aim is to minimise vacancy of the at 31 March properties. A low level of structural vacancy provides an < 10.00% 2021 percentage of the total ERV of the opportunity for the Company to capture rental uplifts and portfolio. manage the mix of tenants within a property. (31 March 2020: 3.68%) 8.00 pps 9. Dividend for the Dividends declared in relation to the year ended year. The Company targets a dividend of 31 March 8.00 pence per Ordinary Share per 2021 The dividend reflects the Company's ability to deliver a annum. However, given the current sustainable income stream from its portfolio. 8.00 pps COVID-19 situation, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the (year ended relevant time in determining dividend 31 March payments. 2020: 8.00 pps) 1.36% for the 10. Ongoing Charges year ended The Ongoing Charges ratio provides a measure of total 31 March The ratio of total administration and costs associated with managing and operating the Company, 2021 operating costs expressed as a which includes the management fees due to the Investment percentage of average NAV throughout the Manager. The Investment Manager presents this measure to < 1.50% year. provide investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. (year ended 31 March 2020: 1.34%) GBP22.17 million/ 13.98 pps for the 11. Profit Before Tax ('PBT') year ended 31 March PBT is a profitability measure which 2021 considers the Company's profit before the payment of income tax. The PBT is an indication of the Company's financial performance for the year in which its strategy is 8.00 pps exercised. (year ended 31 March 2020: GBP3.65 million/ 2.40 pps) 33.72%

for the year ended 12. Shareholder Total Return 31 March 2021 The percentage change in the share price assuming dividends are reinvested to This reflects the return seen by shareholders on their purchase additional Ordinary Shares. shareholdings through share price movements and dividends 8.00% received. (year ended 31 March 2020: -17.89%) 6.19 pps 13. EPRA EPS for the Earnings from core operational year ended activities. A key measure of a company's 31 March underlying operating results from its 2021 property rental business and an This reflects the Company's ability to generate earnings indication of the extent to which from the portfolio which underpins dividends. 8.00 pps current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 9 of the financial (year ended statements. 31 March 2020: 8.67 pps)

*Glasgow has exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant possession.

Investment Manager's Report

Economic Review

A prolonged period of lockdown during Q1 2021 caused a contraction of 1.5% in UK economic growth for the quarter. However, the continued easing of restrictions throughout Q2 and a rapid rollout of the vaccination programme is expected to bring about relatively strong growth in the second half of 2021, with KPMG's Economic Outlook published in March 2021 forecasting UK GDP growth to be 4.6% for the whole year, compared with a 9.9% contraction in 2020. While rises in inflation rates are expected to accelerate along with the economic recovery, inflation is forecast to be lower than the Bank of England's 2% target by next year, allowing for a continued period of low interest rates. KPMG forecast the economic recovery to continue into 2022 with UK GDP growth of 5.6%.

Property Market Review

We take the view that UK real estate provides an attractive risk-adjusted reward longer term, compared with the very low risk-free rates on offer. Investors have largely held off from property investment over the last 12 months, partly due to disruption and changes to occupier behaviour due to the pandemic. However, as the occupier market recovers, the number of transactions is expected to increase. The pandemic has amplified the polarisation in performance between individual sectors, which was already in evidence beforehand.

Sector Review

Industrial

The sector has been continuing to grow for a number of years due to the trend towards online shopping. Growth of this trend has continued at an even faster pace than predicted prior to the pandemic as social distancing has forced a change in shoppers' habits. Changes in shoppers' behaviour are expected to lead to increased take up of online sales, as a percentage of total sales, over the medium to long term in all retail sectors.

In terms of emerging trends, there is some expectation that the UK will begin to see an increase in localised production as a result of supply chain disruption experienced during the pandemic. If seen, this could further increase demand for industrial accommodation and would lead to increased take up outside of the currently favoured logistics sector instead being focused more on traditional manufacturing accommodation which has seen a decline in total stock over recent years.

The industrial sector represents the portfolio's largest sector holding, with 60.8% of the valuation, which leaves the Company well-placed to benefit from structural changes going forward. Our focus is on assets with low capital values in locations with good accessibility from the national motorway network.

The Company's industrial holding outperformed the Benchmark both in terms of income return, with a relative outperformance of 3.4%, and capital growth, with a relative outperformance of 0.8%.

Office

Nationwide lockdowns have brought about substantial increases in remote working, with many companies indicating that they will move towards a more flexible working model in the future, which suggests that the physical office could become less important for some. KPMG forecasts the unemployment rate to increase in 2021 and again in 2022 as government support schemes are wound down. As such, the recovery in office demand and rental values in the sector are expected to remain subdued. We anticipate an acceleration in demand for offices with strong amenities post-pandemic as businesses try to entice workers back.

Our office assets represent the second largest sector holding, with 20.6% of the valuation. The focus has been on strong, regional centres and a preference for town or city centres rather than business park locations with weak surrounding amenity where demand has generally not kept up. This was the strongest performing sector relative to the Benchmark, achieving an outperformance of 12.5%, which was largely driven by capital growth of 5.4% resulting from key asset management transactions. In contrast, the office sector suffered capital losses of 5.1% across the Benchmark.

Alternatives

This is a sector in which AEW as Investment Manager has significant expertise and has seen a number of compelling opportunities in the market. The Company's current alternatives holding comprises assets within the leisure sector that have been selected due to their defensive, value protection characteristics as well as their high-income yield. As such, even though the income streams and valuations have suffered from the impact of the pandemic on this sector, the value of these assets is expected to be below their long-term value assessment when considering their value for alternative uses.

Assets held in alternative sectors comprise 7.0% of the 31 March 2021 valuation, all of which is within the leisure sector. The Company's high yielding alternatives generated an income return which outperformed by 3.0% relative to the Benchmark. Gains realised on the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, offset capital losses seen in the Company's leisure assets, meaning that capital returns achieved outperformance of 8.0% relative to the Benchmark.

Retail

The retail sector has suffered greatly due to the pandemic and experienced an acceleration of trends already present in consumer habits prior to the onset. The rise in online retail is expected to continue, as retailers invest further in their online platforms and move a larger proportion of their sales online. Yields are expected to rise and changes in pricing are bringing about more opportunities for the repurposing of retail assets for alternative uses.

Retail represents 11.6% of the valuation and our retail assets have performed slightly weaker than the Benchmark, as Central London retail props up the Benchmark performance to some extent. The Company's strictly regional holdings have suffered valuation losses associated with the negative sentiment in the sector and issues caused by the pandemic.

Property Portfolio

The Company made one acquisition during the year:

Westlands Distribution Park, Weston-super-Mare

In November 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of the multi-let Westlands Distribution Park in Weston-super-Mare for a purchase price of GBP5.4 million. The purchase price reflects a low capital value of GBP175,000 per acre, providing potential for future capital value growth based upon comparable land transactions for other commercial and residential uses. The established 323,437 sq ft estate is let to 15 tenants including North Somerset District Council who make up 30% of the income stream. It is located three miles from the M5 Motorway and 20 miles south of Bristol city centre.

The Company made the following acquisitions after the year end:

Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury

In May 2021, the Company acquired Arrow Point Retail Park in Shewsbury for a purchase price of GBP8.35 million. The established retail park is located on a busy commercial estate and is fully let. The estate provides a net initial yield of 8.7%, with low passing rents compared with competing locations. It comprises a modern purpose-built retail park constructed in 2007, arranged across nine units with 176 car parking spaces, and is prominently located within the main retail warehouse provision of Shrewsbury, approximately 2.5 miles north east of the town centre.

Bristol

In June 2021, the Company acquired 15-33 Union Street for a purchase price of GBP10.19 million. 15-33 Union Street occupies a prominent location in Bristol city centre, opposite The Galleries Shopping Centre and near Cabot Circus, Bristol's premier retail destination. Located on a busy thoroughfare for pedestrians, the 65,238 sq ft site experiences high footfall and is ideally suited for retail or leisure units. Constructed in 2001, the property currently comprises five purpose built split-level retail or leisure units over four floors and road access to both Union Street and Fairfax Street. Four of the five units are let to three household names and a successful local retailer. The remaining unit is currently vacant, with the vendor providing a 12 month guarantee. We are currently in discussions with a number of parties who are keen to occupy this space. The location of the site has been identified as a major regeneration area and it offers the ability for further growth through development.

The Company made two disposals during the year:

2 Geddington Road, Corby

In May 2020, the Company completed the sale of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for a price of GBP18.8 million, achieving an IRR of 27.2%. The asset was acquired in February 2018 for GBP12.4 million and had been fully let to Gefco UK Limited during the hold period, producing a net income yield against the purchase price of 10%.

Sandford House, Solihull

In February 2021, the Company completed the sale of Sandford House, Solihull, for a price of GBP10.5 million, achieving an IRR of 19.5%. The asset was acquired in August 2015 for GBP5.4 million and had been fully let to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government since this time, producing a net income yield against the purchase price of 9.6%. The Company had invested no further capital in the asset during its hold period. A 15-year lease agreement was signed with the tenant in July 2020, which increased the asset's rental income by 30%.

Asset Management

The Company completed the following material asset management transactions during the period: - Bank Hey Street, Blackpool - In May 2020, the Company signed a reversionary lease with existing tenant, JD

Wetherspoon. This documents the removal of the tenant's break option in 2025 and provides an additional 10-year

lease term taking the earliest expiry from 2025 to 2050. The annual rent payable by the tenant has reduced from

GBP96,750 to GBP90,000 but the lease now provides five-yearly fixed increases reflecting 1% per annum.

The Company is also continuing remedial works to its property in Blackpool, which include the overhaul and reinstatement of its cathodic protection system, and comprehensive repairs to faience elevations and windows. Works have been budgeted at a total cost to the Company of GBP1.7 million over two years. The nature of these repair works means that as the costs are incurred, they will be expensed to the Company's profit or loss, with a corresponding increase expected to be seen in the revaluation of the property, all else being equal. The works are expected to be completed by the end of 2021. - Bessemer Road, Basingstoke - In July 2020, the Company completed a five-year lease renewal at its 58,000 sq ft

industrial premises in Basingstoke. The lease has been granted with no rent free incentive given to the tenant and

secures a rental income to the Company 6% ahead of independent valuer's estimated levels. The tenant has the

benefit of a break option in year three. - Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby - During August 2020, a lease renewal was signed with the

Company's third largest tenant, Ardagh Glass. Rent payable under the new lease has been agreed 13% ahead of both

independent valuer's estimated levels and the previous level of passing rent. The lease is for a five-year term and

the tenant will benefit from four months' rent free and a tenant break option after three years. - Apollo Business Park, Basildon - During September 2020, the Company completed a 5-year lease renewal on 35,300 sq

ft of these multi-let industrial premises in Basildon. The lease secures a rental income to the Company 4% ahead of

the independent valuer's estimated levels and 30% ahead of the previous rental level. The tenant will benefit from

six months' rent free. - Wheeler Gate, Nottingham - In September 2020, a five-year renewal lease was completed with Costa Coffee on a 1,400

sq ft retail unit located in central Nottingham. The reversionary lease documents the rebasing of Costa's rent from

GBP110,000 to GBP52,000 per annum in line with its estimated rental value. The tenant benefits from nine months' rent

free. - Bath Street, Glasgow - During October 2020, the Company exchanged contracts to sell its 85,000 sq ft office holding

at 225 Bath Street in Glasgow city centre to a subsidiary company of IQ Student Accommodation. The transaction is

conditional upon various matters including the grant of planning permission for the development of a 480 bedroom

student housing development and achieving vacant possession. Sale pricing will be determined following the approval

of all conditions according to an agreed matrix ranging from GBP8.55 million to GBP9.30 million. Transaction pricing

reflects 98% of pricing levels being discussed by the parties prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. - Moorside Road, Swinton - Following the administration of the previous tenant, Nationwide Crash Repair Centres Ltd.,

a new letting was completed to HB Accident Repair Network Ltd. during November 2020. The lease is for a 10-year

term and the starting rent of GBP122,500 per annum exceeds the rental level of the previous tenants by GBP11,000 per

annum. The lease also provides for an RPI-linked review at year five if the tenant remains in occupation. - Storeys Bar Road, Peterborough - In November 2020, the Company completed a 15-year lease renewal with its existing

tenants, Wyndeham, achieving a net effective rental uplift from GBP2.95 per sq ft to GBP3.50 per sq ft, increasing the

annual rent received from the asset by GBP115,000. The lease provides for tenant break options at the end of years

three, six and nine and no incentives were granted to the tenant. - Sarus Court, Runcorn - A new letting to Di-tec Power Ltd. was completed during December 2020 on 14,000 sq ft at

this multi-let industrial estate. The new lease is for a 10-year term and includes an incentive of seven months'

rent free. The rental level of GBP5.65 per sq ft proves a new high tone for the estate and exceeds the asset's

previous estimated rental value level of GBP5.50 per sq ft. - Gresford Industrial Estate, Wrexham - In March 2021, the Company exchanged contracts on the acquisition of a 2.76

acre plot of land adjacent to its industrial holding at Wrexham for a price of GBP60,200 and completed the purchase

post year-end in April 2021. The freehold vacant land, being sold by administrators in auction, has rights over the

Company's existing ownership. Therefore, the purchase of this land prevents any risks from third parties demanding

access. Plastipak, the tenant of the existing property is potentially interested in expanding into this newly

acquired piece of land.

Vacancy

The portfolio's overall vacancy level now sits at 5.58%, excluding vacancy contributed by the asset at 225 Bath Street, Glasgow which, as discussed above, has now been exchanged for sale for alternative use redevelopment. As a condition of the sale agreement, full vacancy must be achieved in the building before the sale can be completed. Including this asset, overall vacancy is 8.96%.

Financial Results

The Company's NAV as at 31 March 2021 was GBP157.08 million or 99.15 pps (31 March 2020: GBP147.86 million or 93.13 pps). This is an increase of 6.02 pps or 6.46% over the year, with the underlying movement in NAV set out in the table below:

pps NAV as at 1 April 2020 93.13 Change in fair value of investment property 3.36 Gains realised on disposal of investment property 4.44 Change in fair value of derivatives (0.01) Income earned for the period 10.07 Expenses and net finance costs for the period (3.88) Dividends paid (8.00) Share buybacks 0.04 NAV as at 31 March 2021 99.15

EPRA earnings per share for the year was 6.19 pps which, based on dividends paid of 8.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 77.4%.

Financing

As at 31 March 2021, the Company has a GBP60.0 million loan facility with RBSi, in place until October 2023, the details of which are presented below:

31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Facility GBP60.00 million GBP60.00 million Drawn GBP39.50 million GBP51.50 million Gearing (Loan to NAV) 25.15% 34.83% 1.44% all-in 2.10% all-in Interest rate (LIBOR +1.4%) (LIBOR +1.4%) Notional Value of Loan Balance Hedged 130.4% 70.9%

In June 2020, the Company amended the terms of its facility, allowing the ability to make repayments and re-draw these amounts, akin to a revolving credit facility. In July 2020, the Company repaid GBP12.00 million of the facility.

Property Portfolio

Summary by Sector as at 31 March 2021

Like- Like- for for Gross Gross like like passing passing ERV Rental Vacancy WAULT rental rental rental rental Area to income (GBPm) income (GBPpsf) income Number Valuation by ERV break (GBPpsf) growth growth of (sq ft) ERV (GBPm) assets (GBPm) (%) (years) (GBPm) (GBPm) % Sector Industrial 21 108.85 2,659,440 6.52 3.93 8.52 3.21 9.72 3.65 8.33 (0.29) (3.44) Offices 5 36.80 252,358 19.81 3.11 2.36 9.37 3.56 14.09 2.97 (0.38) (13.48) Alternatives 2 12.55 112,355 0.00 7.35 1.50 13.31 1.23 10.99 1.73 0.00 0.00 Standard 5 15.20 168,917 9.48 4.59 2.06 12.17 1.51 8.96 2.07 (0.41) (16.53) Retail Retail 1 5.60 51,021 0.00 3.01 0.61 11.96 0.52 10.09 0.61 0.00 0.00 Warehouse Portfolio 34 179.00 3,244,091 8.96* 4.43 15.05 4.64 16.54 5.10 15.71 (1.08) (6.80)

Summary by Geographical Area as at 31 March 2021

Like- Like- Gross for for Gross passing ERV Rental like like Vacancy WAULT passing rental Area to rental income (GBPpsf) income rental rental Number Valuation by ERV break income (GBPm) (GBPpsf) Geographical of (sq ft) ERV (GBPm) growth growth area assets (GBPm) (%) (years) (GBPm) (GBPm) % Yorkshire and 8 38.17 1,027,801 4.93 2.84 3.23 3.14 3.64 3.53 3.20 (0.34) (9.60) Humberside South East 5 27.68 195,545 7.63 3.83 2.02 10.35 2.18 11.14 2.29 (0.35) (13.26) Eastern 5 22.05 344,885 11.57 3.04 1.85 5.36 2.05 5.94 1.66 (0.23) (12.17) South West 4 25.30 448,357 9.85 2.24 2.23 4.98 2.48 5.54 1.88 0.01 0.60 West Midlands 3 12.70 363,722 5.50 5.30 1.18 3.24 1.14 3.14 1.78 0.10 8.63 East Midlands 1 3.90 28,219 0.00 5.57 0.39 13.64 0.39 13.80 0.58 (0.11) (21.57) North West 4 16.35 302,061 0.00 4.52 1.40 4.64 1.36 4.51 1.35 (0.09) (6.25) Wales 2 16.10 376,138 0.00 8.08 1.25 3.31 1.39 3.69 1.31 0.00 0.00 Greater 1 9.25 71,720 0.00 10.62 0.96 13.40 0.75 10.45 1.01 0.00 0.00 London Scotland 1 7.50 85,643 51.07 1.31 0.54 6.33 1.16 13.54 0.65 (0.07) (9.72) Portfolio 34 179.00 3,244,091 8.96* 4.43 15.05 4.64 16.54 5.10 15.71 (1.08) (6.80)

*excluding the vacancy from 225 Bath Street Glasgow, which has exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant possession, the vacancy rate is 5.58%.

Properties by Market Value as at 31 March 2021

Sector weighting by valuation - high industrial weighting and low exposure to retail

Sector Percentage Industrial 60.8% Offices 20.6% Standard retail 8.5% Leisure 7.0% Retail Warehouse 3.1%

Geographical weighting by valuation - highly diversified across the UK

Region Percentage Yorkshire and Humberside 21.3% South East 15.5% South West 14.1% Eastern 12.3% North West 9.1% Wales 9.0% West Midlands 7.1% Rest of London 5.2% Scotland 4.2% East Midlands 2.2%

Properties by Market Value as at 31 March 2021

Market Value Property Sector Region Range (GBPm) Top 10: 1. Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford Offices South East 10.0-15.0 2. Gresford Industrial Estate, Wrexham Industrial Wales 10.0-15.0 3. 40 Queen Square, Bristol Offices South West 10.0-15.0 4. London East Leisure Park, Dagenham Leisure Rest of London 7.5-10.0 5. Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby Yorkshire and Humberside Industrial 7.5-10.0 Yorkshire and Humberside 6. Lockwood Court, Leeds Industrial 7.5-10.0 7. Storeys Bar Road, Peterborough Industrial Eastern 7.5-10.0 8. 225 Bath Street, Glasgow Offices Scotland 7.5-10.0 9. Sarus Court Industrial Estate, Runcorn Industrial North West 5.0-7.5 Yorkshire and Humberside 10. Euroway Trading Estate, Bradford Industrial 5.0-7.5

The Company's top 10 properties listed above comprise 49.7% of the total value of the portfolio.

Market Value Property Sector Region Range (GBPm) 11. Apollo Business Park, Basildon Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 12. Brockhurst Crescent, Walsall Industrial West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 13. Barnstaple Retail Park Retail Warehouse South West 5.0 - 7.5 14. Westlands Distribution Park, Weston Industrial South West 5.0 - 7.5 15. Walkers Lane, St. Helens Industrial North West<5.0 Yorkshire and Humberside 16. Diamond Business Park, Wakefield Industrial<5.0 17. Excel 95, Deeside Industrial Wales<5.0 18. Cranbourne House, Basingstoke Industrial South East<5.0 19. Oak Park, Droitwich Industrial West Midlands<5.0 20. Pearl Assurance House, Nottingham Standard Retail East Midlands<5.0 Yorkshire and Humberside 21. Brightside Lane, Sheffield Industrial<5.0 22. Above Bar Street, Southampton Standard Retail South East<5.0 23. Commercial Road, Portsmouth Standard Retail South East<5.0 24. Cedar House, Gloucester Offices South West<5.0 Yorkshire and Humberside 25. Magham Road, Rotherham Industrial<5.0 26. Odeon Cinema, Southend Leisure Eastern<5.0 27. Pipps Hill Industrial Estate, Basildon Industrial Eastern<5.0 28. Bank Hey Street, Blackpool Standard Retail North West<5.0 29. Eagle Road, Redditch Industrial West Midlands<5.0 30. Clarke Road, Milton Keynes Industrial South East<5.0 Yorkshire and Humberside 31. Knowles Lane, Bradford Industrial<5.0 32. Vantage Point, Hemel Hempstead Offices Eastern<5.0

33. Moorside Road, Salford Industrial North West<5.0 Yorkshire and Humberside 34. Fargate and Chapel Walk, Sheffield Standard Retail<5.0

Top 10 Tenants as at 31 March 2021

% of Portfolio Passing Total Rental Passing Income Rental Tenant Sector Property (GBP'000) Income 1. Plastipak UK Limited Industrial Gresford Industrial Estate, Wrexham 883 5.7 2. Ardagh Glass Limited Industrial Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 763 4.9 3. Wyndeham Peterborough Storeys Bar Road, Peterborough 644 4.2 Limited Industrial 625 4.0 4. Mecca Bingo Limited Leisure London East Leisure Park, Dagenham 5. Harrogate Spring Water Industrial 603 3.9 Lockwood Court, Leeds Leisure 535 3.5 6. Odeon Cinemas Odeon Cinema, Southend Retail Barnstaple Retail Park and Bank Hey Street, 525 3.4 7. Sports Direct Blackpool Egbert H Taylor & Co Ltd Industrial Oak Park, Droitwich 500 3.2 8. Advance Supply Chain (BFD) Euroway Trading Estate, Bradford 467 3.0 9. Ltd Industrial 460 3.0 10. HFC Prestige Manufacturing Industrial Cranbourne House, Basingstoke

The Company's top 10 tenants, listed above, represent 38.8% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio.

Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM')

AEW UK Investment Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the FCA as a full-scope AIFM and provides its services to the Company.

The Company has appointed Langham Hall UK Depositary LLP ('Langham Hall') to act as the depositary to the Company, responsible for cash monitoring, asset verification and oversight of the Company.

Information Disclosures under the AIFM Directive

Under the AIFM Directive, the Company is required to make disclosures in relation to its leverage under the prescribed methodology of the Directive.

Leverage

The AIFM Directive prescribes two methods for evaluating leverage, namely the 'Gross Method' and the 'Commitment Method'. The Company's maximum and actual leverage levels are as per below:

31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Commitment Gross Commitment Leverage Exposure Gross Method Method Method Method Maximum Limit 140% 140% 140% 140% Actual 114% 125% 128% 135%

In accordance with the AIFM Directive, leverage is expressed as a percentage of the Company's exposure to its NAV and adjusted in line with the prescribed 'Gross' and 'Commitment' methods. The Gross method is representative of the sum of the Company's positions after deducting cash balances and without taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. The Commitment method is representative of the sum of the Company's positions without deducting cash balances and taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. For the purposes of evaluating the methods above, the Company's positions primarily reflect its current borrowings and NAV.

Remuneration

The AIFM has adopted a Remuneration Policy which accords with the principles established by AIFMD. AIFMD Remuneration Code Staff includes the members of the AIFM's Management Committee, those performing Control Functions, Department Heads, Risk Takers and other members of staff that exert material influence on the AIFM's risk profile or the AIFs it manages.

Staff are remunerated in accordance with the key principles of the firm's remuneration policy, which include 1. promoting sound risk management; 2. supporting sustainable business plans; 3. remuneration being linked to non-financial criteria for Control Function staff; 4. incentivising staff performance over long periods of time; 5. awarding guaranteed variable remuneration only in exceptional circumstances; and 6. having an appropriate balance between fixed and variable remuneration.

As required under section 'Fund 3.3.5.R(5)' of the Investment Fund Sourcebook, the following information is provided in respect of remuneration paid by the AIFM to its staff for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Year ended 31 December 2020 Total remuneration paid to employees during financial year: a) remuneration, including, where relevant, any carried interest paid by the AIFM GBP2,893,979 b) the number of beneficiaries 25 The aggregate amount of remuneration of the AIFM Remuneration Code staff, broken down by: a) senior management GBP767,350 b) members of staff GBP2,126,629 Fixed Variable Total remuneration remuneration remuneration Senior management GBP677,350 GBP90,000 GBP767,350 Staff GBP1,590,629 GBP536,000 GBP2,126,629 Total GBP2,267,979 GBP626,000 GBP2,893,979

Fixed remuneration comprises basic salaries and variable remuneration comprises bonuses.

AEW UK Investment Management LLP

23 June 2021

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Company's assets consist primarily of UK commercial property. Its principal risks are therefore related to the commercial property market in general, but also to the particular circumstances of the individual properties and the tenants within the properties.

The Board has overall responsibility for reviewing the effectiveness of the system of risk management and internal control which is operated by the Investment Manager. The Company's ongoing risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and mitigate the significant risks the Company faces.

At least twice a year, the Board undertakes a formal risk review with the assistance of the Audit Committee, to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the Investment Manager and other service providers' risk management and internal control processes.

The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity.

An analysis of the principal risks and uncertainties is set out below. The risks below do not purport to be exhaustive as some risks are not yet known and some risks are currently not deemed material but could turn out to be material in the future.

Principal risks and their potential impact Risk How risk is managed assessment REAL ESTATE RISKS 1. Property market Any property market recession or future deterioration in Probability: the property market could, inter alia, (i) cause the Moderate to Company to realise its investments at lower valuations; The Company has investment restrictions in place High and (ii) delay the timings of the Company's to invest and manage its assets with the realisations. These risks could have a material adverse objective of spreading and mitigating risk. Impact: High effect on the ability of the Company to achieve its investment objective. Movement: Decrease 2. Property valuation Property and property-related assets are inherently difficult to value due to the individual nature of each property. Probability: The Company uses an independent external valuer Moderate (Knight Frank LLP) to value the properties at fair value in accordance with accepted RICS Impact: Low There may be an adverse effect on the Company's appraisal and valuation standards. to Moderate profitability, the NAV and the price of Ordinary Shares

