

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L), on Thursday, announced that it has placed 2.84 million ordinary shares with institutional investors at a price of 1,760p per share via an accelerated bookbuild.



The company noted that the Placing has raised gross proceeds of £50 million or net proceeds of about £49 million. The Placing Shares being issued represent, in aggregate, about 5% of Rathbones issued ordinary share capital prior to the Placing.



The Placing Price represents a discount of 7.9% to the closing price on 23 June 2021. The Placing Shares would, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the capital of the company including the right to receive all future dividends and distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue of the Placing Shares.



RBC Europe Ltd. and Peel Hunt LLP acted as joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing.



