

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) Thursday said its Group revenue in the first half is expected to increase by around 1 percent on a reported basis and 6 percent to 7 percent at constant exchange rates.



For fiscal 2021, the company said revenue guidance remains unchanged from that published in its first-quarter trading statement. At constant exchange rates, underlying revenue is expected to be moderately higher in 2021 compared to 2019. Further, the company is increasing its adjusted operating margin expectations for the year to be slightly ahead of historical levels.



In its pre-close trading update for the six months ending June 30, the company said Group adjusted operating margin for the first half is expected to be nearly 1 percent higher than that achieved in the first half of 2019 supported by smaller Covid-19 related orders.



For the first half, the company expects underlying revenue growth at constant exchange rates to reflect a strong recovery in the base business, including the foodservice and retail sectors, largely offset by the anticipated decline in larger Covid-19 related orders.



Underlying revenue over the first half is expected to be approximately 6 percent higher than the comparable 2019 period.



Further, the company announced that it has completed the acquisition of two businesses at the end of May. These include Comax, a distributor to the leisure, janitorial, care home and foodservice sectors in the UK, and Harvey Distributors, a cleaning & hygiene distributor in Australia.



Bunzl's Capital Markets Day in London is on October 11.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BUNZL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de