DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Custodian REIT (CREI): Robust FY21 with improving outlook

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Custodian REIT (CREI): Robust FY21 with improving outlook 24-Jun-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 24 June 2021Custodian REIT (CREI): Robust FY21 with improving outlook Although key elements of Custodian REIT's (CREI's) FY21 results had been previously disclosed, the detailed annual report includes additional details on its robust FY21 performance and prospects. In H221 rent collection strengthened, DPS increased and asset values recovered, delivering positive total returns. We expect these trends to carry over into the current year, with continuing occupier demand improving occupancy. A strong balance sheet provides support for potential accretive acquisitions. The minimum 5.0p DPS targeted by CREI for FY22 represents an attractive yield of 5.1%, and our forecast DPS of 5.6p represents a yield of 5.7%. Both are a significant premium to risk-free rates (10-year UK government debt c 0.8%). Despite the pandemic, NTA total return has remained positive on an annual basis, driven by an unbroken pattern of quarterly DPS payments, albeit at a reduced level. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1211291 24-Jun-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211291&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)