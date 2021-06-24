

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - LSF XI Investments, LLC, a company advised by Lone Star Global Acquisitions, Ltd, announced Thursday that Lone Star does not intend to make an offer to Senior PLC (SNR.L).



Lone Star said it reserve the right to make or participate in an offer for Senior within six months of the date of this announcement.



Lone Star in late May had confirmed that on May 20 it made a third proposal to Senior regarding a possible cash offer for Senior at 176 pence. The Proposal has been rejected by the Senior Board.



On June 21, Lone Star further announced that it has made a fifth and final proposal to Senior regarding a possible cash offer for Senior at 200 pence. This proposal too has been rejected by the Senior Board.



