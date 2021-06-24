

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in June, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Thursday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 76.6 percent in June from 75.3 percent in May.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 76.3 percent in June from 75.2 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 113.0 in June from 110.3 in May.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 109.8 in June from 107.1 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

