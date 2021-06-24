DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQD LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 177.9518 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37513 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN Sequence No.: 113250 EQS News ID: 1211465 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211465&application_name=news

June 24, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)