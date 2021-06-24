DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1002.7351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 700000 CODE: JAPB LN ISIN: LU2099287448

June 24, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)