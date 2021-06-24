DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 141.2284 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5207501 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 113277 EQS News ID: 1211492 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211492&application_name=news

