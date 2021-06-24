DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 154.2013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 324101 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 113276 EQS News ID: 1211491 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211491&application_name=news

