DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.4562 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6601584 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 113213 EQS News ID: 1211428 End of Announcement EQS News Service

