

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices increased to the highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The producer price index grew 7.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 5.6 percent rise in April. Prices rose for the fourth month in a row.



A similar higher rate of inflation was seen in November 2018.



Import prices increased 5.3 percent yearly in May and rose 0.9 percent from a month ago.



Export prices grew 5.9 percent annually in May and increased 1.1 percent from the previous month.



