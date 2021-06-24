DJ Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding 24-Jun-2021 / 11:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sberbank informs that its PDMR Timur Kozintsev, Senior Vice President, made the transaction in Sberbank's debt instruments. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: PDMR Kozintsev =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 113419 EQS News ID: 1211641 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 04:04 ET (08:04 GMT)