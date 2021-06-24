The "UK Home Improvement 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spending on DIY, Gardening and Home Improvement has been severely impacted by the Coronavirus crisis in the UK.

Utilising a mixture of consumer and company data, this report looks at the performance of the major retailers, at how consumer behaviour and key categories have changed in 2021 (compared to 2020 and prior) and at how this will shape the rest of this year and beyond.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overall Summary

Market Summary

Market Background

Home Improvement Sales by Year

Home Improvement Sales by Quarter

Enthusiasm for DIY Gardening by Month

Annual Market Shares for Home Improvement

2. Key Retailer Profiles

B&Q

B&Q Retailer Summary

B&Q Sales Mix

Purchasing from B&Q by Category Demographic

Why Consumers Didn't Shop at B&Q by Category

Changes Consumers Have Noticed at B&Q

Wickes

Wickes Retailer Summary

Wickes Sales Mix

Purchasing from Wickes- Category Demographic

Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Wickes by Category

Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Wickes

Homebase

Homebase Retailer Summary

Homebase Sales Mix

Purchasing from Homebase by Cat Demographic

Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Homebase by Category

Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Homebase

3. Flooring

Flooring Sales by Year

Flooring Category Sales by Year

Flooring Category Sales YoY Growth

Flooring Sales by Quarter

Who Purchased Flooring by Demographic

Annual Market Shares for Flooring

Flooring Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience

4. Decorative DIY

Decorative DIY Sales by Year

Decorative DIY Category Sales by Year

Decorative DIY Category Sales YoY Growth

Decorative DIY Sales by Quarter

Who Purchased Decorative DIY by Demographic

Annual Market Shares for Decorative DIY

Decorative DIY Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience

How Customers Choose a Dec DIY Retailer

How Customers Choose a Dec DIY Retailer YoY Change

5. DIY Tools

DIY Tools Sales by Year

DIY Tools Category Sales by Year

DIY Tools Category Sales YoY Growth

DIY Tools Sales by Quarter

Who Purchased DIY Tools by Demographic

Annual Market Shares for DIY Tools

DIY Tools Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience

How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer

How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer YoY Change

6. Garden Outdoor

Garden Outdoor Sales by Year

Garden Outdoor Category Sales by Year

Garden Outdoor Category Sales YoY Growth

Garden Outdoor Sales by Quarter

Who Purchased G&O by Demographic

Annual Market Shares for Garden Outdoor

G&O Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience

How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer

How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer YoY Change

Appendix

