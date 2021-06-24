

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Thursday after a measure of business confidence in the country surged to its highest level in nearly 14 years in June.



Statistics agency INSEE said its monthly business confidence index rose to 113 from 108 in May, hitting its highest level since July 2007 as the easing of COVID restrictions unleashed a service sector boom.



The manufacturing confidence index held steady at 107 in June, while the score was forecast to climb to 109. This was the joint-highest score since August 2018.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 56 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,607 after ending 0.9 percent lower the previous day.



Speed-train maker Alstom SA rose half a percent. The company has signed a contract worth around 130 million euros with Deutsche Bahn's DB Regio AG.



Retailer Carrefour gained 0.9 percent after it unveiled plans to potentially restructure its foreign units.



Airbus rose about 1 percent despite regulators calling for more rigorous checks when pulling some Airbus jets out of pandemic storage.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbed 1-2 percent as bond yields recovered.



