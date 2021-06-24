Pea Starch Market worth $203 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pea starch is rich in amylose and has a unique feature by giving thickening and gelling properties and are better than other commonly used starches. According to the new market research report "Pea Starch Market by Grade (Food, Feed, Industrial), Application (Food & beverages, Industrial, Pet food, Feed), Source, Function (Binding & thickening, Gelling, Texturizing, Film forming), Product Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 143 million in 2021 to reach USD 203 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Pea starches are carbohydrates and are extracted from the raw materials of peas. They are used in numerous applications for the food, feed, textile, and pharmaceutical industries. Pes starches are renewable and biodegradable in nature, due to which they are used as an alternative to fossil fuel components in numerous chemical applications such as cosmetics, detergents, and pharmaceuticals. They remain stable under various pH levels and high temperatures.

By grade type, the food grade segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market, during the forecast period

Pea starch is widely used for food applications, including confectionery, bakery, sauces, soups, noodles, pasta, and meat products. Among these, noodles and pasta are the most popular applications of pea starch in the food industry. Pea starch is mainly used for its binding and thickening properties in the production of noodles and pasta. Pea starch in the feed industry is used in pet food products as a source of carbohydrates for enhancing the texture and quality of the pellets. Furthermore, it is used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries to provide stability, mechanical strength, and tablet disintegration to products.

The food & beverage segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares in the pea starch market, in terms of value, in 2021

The food & beverage segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to display a similar trend in the coming years. This is mainly due to the high amylose content that gives a binding and gelling form to the food products. In addition to this, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of pea starch among the customers is also resulting in the increasing usage of the same in the food and beverage products.

Further, due to lower production cost of pea starch when compared with other starches such as potatoes and corn. Due to this, the manufacturers prefer pea starches over other starches, as this allows manufacturers to offer low-cost products to the end users. The production of pea starch is cost-effective due to its easy and abundant availability, low prices, and cheaper production cost. Thus, due to the cost-effectiveness and numerous benefits, pea starch finds its application and usage in several applications.

By function, binding & thickening segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to display similar trend in the coming years

Pea starch is being widely used by manufacturers of various industries. It offers numerous benefits, such as high gelatinization temperature, low water binding, and low solubility. It also offers a high amount of amylose and lost cost. Pea starch is a by-product of pea protein extraction. It is stable under high temperature and high pH and is considered the least expensive starch compared to other starches, such as potato, corn, and wheat. These beneficial factors of pea starch are driving the demand for pea starch among the manufacturers of numerous end-use applications.

Some of the traditional functions of pea starch include binding and thickening, gelling, texturizing, and film-forming. With texture being one of the most important features in food products, pea starch is widely used as a texturizing and gelling agent in food products. Pea starch is also used in animal feed, pet food, and industrial applications.

By source, inorganic segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to display similar trend in the coming years

The inorganic pea starch as a raw material is more suitable for industrial applications, such as paper, textile, and plastic. It is largely used for biotechnological applications. The quality of inorganic pea starch is the same as the quality of organic pea starch, as inorganic farming can also provide the essential micronutrients to the crops as that of organic farming. However, the sources of these starches are different. It is becoming substantial as it allows more robust and simpler processes. Inorganic farming allows the use of any pesticides available in the market, while organic farming needs specific products. The processing of inorganic pea starch is relatively less time-consuming than that of organic starch. Moreover, with the flexibility of pesticides used and less time required for processing, inorganic pea starch is cheaper in price as compared to organic pea starch.

By product type, native segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to display similar trend in the coming years

Native pea starch is derived from yellow peas. It is processed differently from pea flour, which is a major ingredient derived from pea. Pea contains approximately 40% starch. Native starch is a form of white powder that is neutral in color and taste. It is a gluten-free, non-allergenic ingredient widely preferred by customers across the globe. It has higher amylose content and high gelatinization than corn, potato, and tapioca, which grants it better stability under high-temperature cooking and variances in the pH level.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the majority market share, in the pea starch market, in terms of value, in 2021

On the basis of region, the global pea starch market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World (including Africa and the Middle East). The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for pea starch and majorly witnesses increased consumption of noodles and vermicelli in the region, as it helps in enhancing the texture of food products. In the North American and European regions, the consumption of convenience foods, dairy products, bakery products, and meat products has increased, which has driven the demand for pea starch among food manufacturers. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the demand for convenience food products has increased among consumers, due to the low prices of convenience food products over the years and less preparation time for food products.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a survey of the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the pea starch market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd. (China), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Emsland Group (Germany), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Axiom Foods Inc. (US).

