

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports to countries outside the European Union grew sharply in May from the same month last year, driven by a surge in shipments to the US and the UK.



Exports to non-EU countries rose 27.9 percent year-on-year to EUR 48.4 billion, preliminary data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Shipments to the US jumped 40.9 percent and those to the UK surged 44.6 percent. Exports to China grew 17.7 percent.



The strong increases were also due to the very low level of foreign trade in May 2020 or base effect, the agency said.



On a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, exports to non-EU countries decreased 3.0 percent from the previous month.



Exports to third countries were an adjusted 5.8 percent higher than in February 2020, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, Destatis said.



