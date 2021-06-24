U.S. business 1366 Technologies is looking for Indian cell manufacturing partners as it plans to bring its 'direct wafer' production technique to the country. The company uses molten silicon to form wafers rather than sawing ingots, thus eliminating dust waste and speeding up the process.From pv magazine India U.S.-based wafer manufacturer 1366 Technologies has confirmed plans for a 2 GW wafer production facility in India. The unit is being planned under the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which aims to drive deployment of every stage of the solar supply chain, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...