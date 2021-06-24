DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF (PR1G) AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 23/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.5032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1038000 CODE: PR1G =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 113456 EQS News ID: 1211703 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211703&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)