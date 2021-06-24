

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - UK-based real estate developer St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) Thursday said it has reached an agreement on the terms of an increased and final recommended cash offer by Blackstone-owned Brighton Bidco Limited.



Under the terms of the increased offer, each Scheme Shareholder will be entitled to receive 560 pence in cash for each St. Modwen share. The previous agreement was for 542 pence per share in cash.



The acquisition values St. Modwen's entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital at approximately 1.272 billion pounds.



The revised final offer price represents a premium of approximately 25.1 percent to the Closing Price of 448 pence on May 6, being the last Business Day before the commencement of the offer period.



The cash consideration payable to the St. Modwen Shareholders under the terms of the Increased Offer will be financed by equity to be invested by Blackstone Funds.



