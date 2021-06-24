Herrera to continue delivering Egon Zehnder's integrated, client-focused strategy while Alleman remains on the firm's global Executive Committee

Egon Zehnder, the world's preeminent leadership advisory firm, today announced the appointment of German Herrera as the firm's new US Leader. Herrera, a highly respected leader with more than twenty years of experience across multiple roles at Egon Zehnder, will succeed the firm's current US Leader, Karl Alleman, after his successful leadership of the region over the past five years.

German Herrera, Egon Zehnder (Photo: Business Wire)

Herrera brings a diverse perspective and accomplished track record to his new role. At Egon Zehnder, Herrera's two-decade career includes leading the firm's North American Industrial Practice and overseeing offices in Miami and Atlanta. Currently, Herrera co-leads the firm's fast-growing and industry-leading Family Business Advisory Practice, where he was instrumental in developing external relationships, new services, and intellectual property.

Stepping into the role as Egon Zehnder's US Leader, Herrera will build on the region's record-breaking growth and strong market share by continuing to drive an integrated, client-centric approach, supporting complex senior-level assignments across board and executive search, and leadership advisory services. Alleman will continue in a leadership role on the firm's global Executive Committee where he will guide the firm's people and organization initiatives.

"With a client-focused mindset and the ability to help leaders navigate change, Karl Alleman has helped build an incredibly strategic, robust, and successful US practice," said Ed Camara, Global CEO for Egon Zehnder. "We thank Karl for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions on Egon Zehnder's Executive Committee. We have no doubt that German Herrera, with his client-centric focus, deep experience leading complex senior-level assignments, and commitment to our firm values, will continue the strong growth in the US."

