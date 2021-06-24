Environmental partnerships and 24-hour EV rides in London enable enterprise clients to track, control and reduce CO2 emissions from business travel.

Gett, the leading corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) platform and B2B marketplace, today announced it is furthering its efforts to enable its clients to reduce CO2 emissions by delivering sustainable transportation options for its enterprise clients and their employees.

Gett's platform now allows enterprise clients in the UK to adopt an employee travel policy consisting solely of electric fleets running 24 hours a day in central London, thus enabling companies to better track, control and reduce CO2 emissions from business travel. Gett has been able to extend this service through both more TX Electric taxis and more fleet partners, including Ola and Green Tomato who provide eco-travel options for business clients.

This new platform capability complements Gett's existing Gett Green program in the United Kingdom. Through its existing partnership with EcoAct, Gett helps offset enterprise clients' annual CO2 emissions from vehicle rides. EcoAct's CO2 offsetting program is based on three accredited projects: wind power generation in India, peatland conservation and restoration, and Cambodian rainforest protection. Each project aligns to specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as Gett supports its enterprise clients in achieving a more sustainable future. In addition, B2C riders can select from numerous eco-travel options available on the Gett app-Gett Electric (to ride in a TX Electric taxi) and Gett Green (to donate 20p from total ride fare to help fund green projects in London). In May 2021, Gett signed a new Gett Green partner, Trees for Cities. Trees for Cities is a London-based environmental charity that has planted more than one million trees to improve air quality in urban areas. For more on Gett Green and Gett's commitment to sustainability, visit Gett's website.

Dave Waiser, CEO and co-founder of Gett, said: "We are delighted to offer more sustainability initiatives at Gett as we strive to reduce CO2 emissions and support our enterprise clients in achieving their sustainability goals. With corporate travel resuming, businesses have greater responsibility for employee transportation. As a global platform, we are in the fortunate position to take action to reduce the impact of pollution in the cities we love and provide businesses travelers with more sustainable transportation choices."

About Gett

Gett is a technology platform focused on corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) in a market worth $100B globally. Gett is the GTM category leader and serves more than a quarter of Fortune 500 companies. Gett's cloud-based software aggregates existing transportation providers onto a single platform, and helps business manage all their ground transportation spend. Additionally, Gett expands companies' coverage by connecting them to a grid of transportation providers globally. Gett organizes corporate fleet, ride-hailing, taxi, and limo providers on one platform and optimizes the entire employee experience, from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics, to save businesses time and money. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Gett has raised more than $750M in funding to date, including more than $300M from the Volkswagen Group.

