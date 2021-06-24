Collaboration combines Exscientia's leading AI-driven drug discovery capabilities and EQRx's innovative development and commercialization model to substantially accelerate the delivery of novel medicines to more patients at lower prices

EQRx, a company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, and Exscientia, an AI-driven pharmatech company with a mission to radically improve how drugs are discovered, today announced a strategic research and development collaboration agreement. The collaboration will leverage the AI capabilities of Exscientia to accelerate the discovery of small molecule therapeutic drug candidates in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology, further expanding the breadth of EQRx's pipeline of novel therapies.

This innovative collaboration is focused on creating significant improvements in the traditional drug discovery and development processes by improving the probability of success through each company's unique capabilities to accelerate the delivery of innovative new medicines-from discovery to commercialization.

Under the terms of the agreement, the strengths of both companies will be leveraged throughout the drug development process. Exscientia will lead the discovery phase through to Investigational New Drug application (IND) filing, while EQRx will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory and commercialization efforts. EQRx and Exscientia will equally share in the discovery, development and commercialization costs.

"Exscientia is a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, and of particular note, has now brought multiple AI-engineered drug candidates to clinical trials. We believe that our aligned focus on efficiency and quality sets a truly unique course to bring the next generation of innovative medicines to patients faster and at a fraction of the cost," said Alexis Borisy, chairman and chief executive officer of EQRx. "This is a significant step in building EQRx's robust, sustainable and industry-leading pipeline of important new medicines and substantially accelerates our early-stage research capabilities."

"We are impatient for patients. EQRx and Exscientia are partners who are equally focused on re-engineering the way we create and distribute drugs for better outcomes for more patients. This exciting new collaboration brings together technologies through a new model that has the potential to truly disrupt how we think about efficiently creating innovative new medicines for all patients," said Andrew Hopkins, chief executive officer of Exscientia. "Together with the team at EQRx we look forward to building a successful partnership, to enable more patients to access better drugs, faster."

About EQRx

EQRx is committed to catalyzing a market-based solution to one of society's biggest healthcare challenges by developing important new medicines and offering them at lower prices. Through strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system and cutting-edge science and technology, the Company aims to provide high-quality, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. EQRx is a purpose-built disruptor at scale, remaking medicine to bend the cost curve in drug pricing. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering and designing the best possible medicines in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia is the first company to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting and repeatedly demonstrate the ability of AI to transform how drugs are created. Exscientia's AI platform has now designed three drugs that are in Phase 1 human clinical trials.

Drug design is precision engineering at the molecular scale. Exscientia has built dedicated AI systems that efficiently learn from the widest range of data and consistently reapply enhanced knowledge through iterations of design. Because Exscientia's AI platform learns more effectively and rapidly than human-led efforts alone, candidate molecules satisfying complex therapeutic requirements are created with revolutionary efficiency. Exscientia believes that designing better drugs, faster, will allow the best ideas of science to rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia has offices in Oxford, Miami, Osaka and Dundee. For more information visit us on www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

