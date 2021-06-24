VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK: VXIT): VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN To Advisory Board

Dr. Lewis' medical and advisory experience is expected to play a key role in VirExit's soon-to-launch educational, health and wellness portal

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, to the Advisory Board. Dr. Lewis's experience in frontier sciences, patient care, integrative health, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the VirExit team. Dr. Lewis will focus his efforts working with the team on content, product reviews, and our whole health approach. He will assist in populating the SaferPlace Market with curated products focused on wellness, health, and safety.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, VirExit Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on the wellness, health, and safety verticals for businesses and consumers. This approach is something we all need to be mindful of as we begin our return to work and normalcy in earnest.

"Dr. Lewis' board certification and decades of experience in Preventative Medicine allows him to uniquely add perspective to VirExit at such a critical time in our growth," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, VirExit Technologies, Inc. "VirExit is a company that understands the importance of the wellbeing of both organizations and their employees, as well as the outside consumer. With Dr. Lewis, we are able to bring additional world-class educational tools to our subscriber's fingertips."

Michael D. Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN, is an expert on nutritional interventions for brain health, particularly the prevention and rehabilitation of brain injury. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Tulane University School of Medicine. Dr. Lewis is board-certified and a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and the American College of Nutrition. He completed post-graduate training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Johns Hopkins University, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

His private practice, BrainCARE, is located in the Washington DC suburb, Potomac, Maryland, where he takes a comprehensive approach to concussion recovery, brain injury, ADHD, sports and cognitive performance, and brain health issues. His pioneering work in the military and since has helped thousands of people around the world and regularly featured in the media, radio, podcasts, webinars, scientific conferences, and television including CNN's Sanjay Gupta MD show. Dr. Lewis is a consultant to the U.S. Army and Navy as well as several organizations and companies around the world, and a founding member of the Pop Warner Youth Football Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Lewis' last position in his three decade long military career was as the Principal Investigator, Congressionally-mandated Longitudinal Study of TBI in OIF/OEF, where he brought his epidemiologic expertise to design ways to evaluate long term outcomes. Dr. Lewis also served as the Public Health expert for the Afghanistan National Army Health System; the DoD Nutritional Supplement Committee; and was the DoD's subject matter expert on the use of omega-3 nutritional therapy for the prevention and treatment of head trauma.

Dr. Lewis was the DoD Global Emerging Infections Surveillance Program Director at the AFRIMS Research Laboratory in Bangkok, Thailand, where he established, developed, and coordinated a multi-million-dollar programs across eight countries in Asia with numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations. Dr. Lewis led investigations into large disease outbreaks and was at ground zero for SARS and Avian Influenza. He also conceived and conducted several human and animal protocols in support the military's Diarrhea Vaccine Program and instituted strategic plans for the Institute's Informatics (IT), Research Support Section, and Joint Clinical Research Center at the world famous Bumrungrad Hospital.

At Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Dr. Lewis created and developed the ESSENCE program, the nation's first and largest Syndrome-based Disease Outbreak Recognition System that supports the Military Health System, is the foundation for the National Bio-Sense Program, and surveillance programs at Johns Hopkins, Harvard, all state health departments, and many health departments around the world. His pioneering work started an entirely new field of epidemiology and The International Society for Disease Surveillance.

Dr. Lewis graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY, and the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Officer Basic Course, U.S. Army Airborne School, and U.S. Army Ranger School before serving as an intelligence officer in Infantry Divisions on the Demilitarized Zone in Korea and Fort Ord, California, for five years prior to attending medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Following internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Dr. Lewis served as Chief of the Primary Care and Flight Medicine Clinics at The Pentagon where he routinely cared for the highest levels of civilian and military leadership in the DoD, U.S. Congress, the CIA, and U.S. Supreme Court and was rated as a Senior Flight Surgeon.

Following his residency training in Preventive Medicine and Public Health at Johns Hopkins University and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Dr. Lewis began a long period of international research and as a professor at the Uniformed Services University medical school. Altogether, Dr. Lewis retired at the military rank of Colonel at the end of a distinguished Army career spanning over three decades.

"VirExit enables us to reach more organizations and explain the critical importance of whole health at a time that is confusing for almost everyone," said Dr. Michael Lewis. "Sharing my knowledge, expertise, and understanding of how the human brain works arms our readers with the tools they need to stay healthier longer and for organizations to support them every step of the way."

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products and educational materials which will be onboarded regularly to both the site and the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com .

