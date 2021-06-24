Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Environmental Waste International (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS) announces that as of June 1, 2021 it added two key team members to enhance the Company's capabilities as it moves into the execution phase of previously announced commercial projects.

Shafique Chowdhury P.Eng., PMP has joined EWS. As Project Manager he will be responsible for the execution of EWS projects in Canada and Europe. Shafique has over 18 years of experience in a variety of engineering and project management roles at manufacturing, heavy industry and mining facilities in Asia, Europe and North America.

He has a Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) degree in Manufacturing, Design & Management from the University of Toronto and a master's certificate in Project Management from the Schulich School of Business, York University, ON Canada.

Caleb Cond P.Eng., joined EWS as the Company's senior Electrical Engineer. He will be responsible for the electrical systems design in all of the Company's plants going forward. Caleb has over 18 years of experience in similar environments and has assisted the Company from time to time over the last 10 years at its full-scale pilot plant in Sault Ste. Marie Ontario and at the Company's facility at the US Department of Agriculture.

Caleb has a B.A. Sc., Electrical Engineering (Honours) from the University of Ottawa with a specialist focus on Systems Engineering.

Steve Kantor, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, said, "These are key additions to the EWS engineering team and bring the skills, experience and hands on knowledge that will ensure we are able to fulfill our obligations to our customers and seize on our opportunities for our shareholders. Their experience will be a significant factor in executing EWS' strategic plan and will help the Company to fulfill the commercial potential of its technology."

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

