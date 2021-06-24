Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer of its smart-enabled AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test and other progressive diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that it will test the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Delta variant, first detected in India, with its AcuVid antigen saliva test. Governments and global health experts have expressed deep concerns that the highly contagious, fast spreading Delta variant will add to a new wave of COVID-19 viral infections globally later this summer and fall. The Delta variant has already become the dominant version of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus in the United Kingdom and has been detected in at least 74 other countries worldwide,

In addition, the Company has received the final 7 outstanding RT-PCR test results from the Brazilian study to match against its AcuVid saliva test, exceeding the minimum requirements of 30 positive/30 negative results for its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission. The study results will also be used for ANVISA (Brazil) and INVIMA (Colombia) submissions, as well as to further support the CE approval received in April 2021.

"We are excited that our Brazilian clinical study has now met the minimum FDA-EUA requirements for our submission to secure serial testing approval," expressed Rob Fia, Therma Bright's CEO. "In addition, we're equally excited to begin testing our AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test with the Delta variant; as we have successfully tested other fast-moving SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the P.1 and P.2 variants originally detected in Brazil and the B1.1.17 variant first detected in the UK. As always, our goal is to make our 15-minute AcuVid COVID-19 antigen test the leading rapid screening solution to help mitigate community spread of this virus."

Therma Bright is not making any express or implied claims that its test product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 or the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality medical devices that address their medical and healthcare needs. The Company's initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the US FDA in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTC Pink: THRBF) (FSE: JNX). For more information visit: www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com

