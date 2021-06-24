

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate declined sharply in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent in May from 8.6 percent in April. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 7.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 11,900 in May from 17,800 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons rose to 190,300 in May from 189,800 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

