

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to Lone Star Global Acquisitions, Ltd.'s confirmation that it does not intend to make an offer, Senior PLC (SNR.L) said it remains confident to emerge strongly as the recovery continues across its end-markets.



Earlier in the day, LSF XI Investments, LLC, a company advised by Lone Star, announced its decision to not make an offer to Senior.



Lone Star reserves the right to make or participate in an offer for Senior within six months of the date of this announcement.



Lone Star in late May had confirmed that on May 20 it made a third proposal to Senior regarding a possible cash offer for Senior at 176 pence. The Proposal has been rejected by the Senior Board.



On June 21, Lone Star further announced that it has made a fifth and final proposal to Senior regarding a possible cash offer for Senior at 200 pence. This proposal too has been rejected by the Senior Board.



In its statement, Senior said its Board continues to believe that Senior has a focused and compelling strategy to achieve growth and create value for shareholders over the medium-term.



The company will provide a post-close trading update on July 9.



