

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Vattenfall decided to offload 49.5% interest in its wind farm Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) to BASF (BFA.L) for 0.3 billion euros, the companies said in a statement.



BASF's total commitment, including its contribution to fund the wind farm construction, amounts to about 1.6 billion euros.



The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm, which is expected to be fully operational in 2023, will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world with total installed capacity of 1.5 Gigawatt.



The companies said offshore construction of the wind farm will start in July 2021.



BASF is acquiring the electricity from the wind farm for its ownership share through a long-term power purchase agreement.



BASF's Antwerp Verbund site, the second largest BASF Group site worldwide, will benefit significantly from the renewable power from the farm, BASF said.



Vattenfall will supply fossil-free electricity from Hollandse Kust Zuid to its customers in the Netherlands, which will also help Netherlands to reach its renewable power generation and greenhouse gas reduction targets.



'This wind farm will be an important building block to supply our Antwerp Verbund site and other European sites with renewable electricity. It is the first major investment of BASF in facilities for renewable power. With this investment we are securing significant volumes of electricity from renewable sources for BASF, which is a key element of our transformation towards climate neutrality,' said Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE.



