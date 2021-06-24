Winners, Inc. announces former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and Manager Willie Randolph to Appear on 'Krush House' and 'Krush House Legends' Video Podcasts this Friday June 25th 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today former MLB all-star player, coach and manager Willie Randolph is joining the "Krush House" crew and will be interviewed by Company CEO Wayne Allyn Root during "Krush House Legends" this Friday to chat about the current baseball season, his life and all things baseball.

"I've been listening to and watching the Krush House podcasts for the past few weeks and it's been great to see all the athletes and other guests chatting about who's hot and who's not," said Willie Randolph. "The landscape has changed so much since back in my day. I was never into betting or odds, but it's been fun to see a new generation of fans getting into these player statistics and caring about sports in ways they wouldn't have in the past," he said laughing.

Willie Larry Randolph is a former professional baseball second baseman, coach, and manager. During an 18-year baseball career, he played from 1975 to 1992 for six different teams, most notably the New York Yankees with whom he won back-to-back world titles against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a 5x All-Star with the New York Yankees and 1x All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After his playing time ended, Randolph worked the front office for the New York Yankees and as manager for the New York Mets. Randolph ended his Mets tenure with a ledger of 302-253 and a .544 winning percentage, which still ranks second behind Davey Johnson in their franchise history.

"Krush House" airs on Friday evenings on https://krushhouse.com and is co-hosted by Frank Nicotero and former NFL quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and special appearances each week by the company's CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The king of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker,". To date, "Krush House" special guest analysts have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, and the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey, able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

