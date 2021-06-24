New Hires Bring Significant ENT and Industry Experience

Neurent Medical, a company pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases, today announced expansions of its leadership team. The hires bring deep medical device industry and ear, nose and throat-specific experience to the company that will support commercial advancement of Neurent's proprietary NEUROMARK technology, an innovative in-office treatment for chronic rhinitis.

Key hires include:

Declan Daly, Chief Financial Officer - Declan brings a wealth of financial leadership to Neurent Medical. As Chief Financial Officer of INAMED Corporation (NASDAQ: IMDC, acquired by Allergan plc) and Fibrocell Science Inc. (NYSE MKT: FCSC), he managed a $3.2 billion M&A transaction and raised in excess of $250 million in financing.

Prasad has more than two decades of experience in commercializing ground-breaking ENT technologies, from pre-clinical stage through product launch and growth phases. He has held senior leadership roles in global marketing at large multinational organizations including Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and Smith Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN), and at ENT startups ENTrigue Surgical Inc. and Aerin Medical Inc. Brent Shreiner, Vice President of Sales Brent brings extensive expertise in sales leadership serving the ENT industry and has been integral to the success of several medical device startups. Much of Brent's recent experience consists of building and managing high-performing sales teams in the fast-growing ENT office channel. Brent previously held senior leadership roles with Arrinex Inc. (acquired by Stryker Corp.), Spirox Inc. (acquired by Entellus Medical Inc.), Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) and Access Closure Inc. (acquired by Cardinal Health Inc.).

Additional team members have recently joined the Neurent Medical leadership team to support the advancement of NEUROMARK and Neurent Medical's rich R&D pipeline. These new team members will be integral to executing on the company's vision to transform the treatment of inflammatory sino-nasal diseases.

"There are two vital components to a successful business: an innovative solution to an unmet need, and a motivated team that is focused on fulfilling that need," said Brian Shields, CEO and co-founder of Neurent Medical. "Our technology carries potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic rhinitis, and we are making significant strides in cultivating a team that will bring our innovation into the hands of clinicians. Declan, Prasad, Brent and the entire team at Neurent Medical are real change-makers in the industry, and I couldn't be more honored to have some of the brightest industry experts supporting our mission."

About Neurent Medical

Neurent Medical is pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases by targeting and safely disrupting hyperactive autonomic nerves that drive underlying inflammation. Its proprietary NEUROMARK technology is the world's first multi-point nerve disruption therapy for rhinitis. With a unique design and advanced algorithmic control, physicians can precisely target and safely disrupt multiple underlying nerve branches in a single procedure to alleviate symptoms and improve patient quality of life. The venture capital-backed company is headquartered in Galway, Ireland. For more information visit www.neurentmedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005114/en/

Contacts:

Health+Commerce

Jessica Stebing

jstebing@healthandcommerce.com