Picton Property Income Ltd - Share Awards Vesting
PR Newswire
London, June 24
24 June 2021
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
SHARE AWARDS VESTING
Picton announces the vesting of awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and under the Picton Property Income Limited 2018 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP")
In respect of the LTIP and DBP awards granted on the following dates the following awards have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares as set out below:
|PDMR
|Plan
|Grant date
|Number of shares vested
|Number of notional shares vested
|Number of shares sold
|Michael Morris
|LTIP
|8 June 2018
|220,264
|-
|103,733
|Michael Morris
|DBP
|19 June 2019
|175,137
|-
|82,480
|Andrew Dewhirst
|LTIP
|8 June 2018
|129,222
|-
|60,857
|Andrew Dewhirst
|DBP
|19 June 2019
|116,758
|-
|54,988
|Jay Cable
|LTIP
|8 June 2018
|99,118
|-
|99,118
|Jay Cable
|DBP
|19 June 2019
|-
|74,661
|-
The sale price for the shares sold was 87.1 pence per share. PDMRs who are Executive Directors sold sufficient shares to fund the tax liabilities arising on vesting of their share awards.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, 01481 745001, team_picton@ntrs.com
Note to Editors
Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £682 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2021). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.