Picton Property Income Ltd - Share Awards Vesting

24 June 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

SHARE AWARDS VESTING

Picton announces the vesting of awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and under the Picton Property Income Limited 2018 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP")

In respect of the LTIP and DBP awards granted on the following dates the following awards have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares as set out below:

PDMR Plan Grant date Number of shares vested Number of notional shares vested Number of shares sold Michael Morris LTIP 8 June 2018 220,264 - 103,733 Michael Morris DBP 19 June 2019 175,137 - 82,480 Andrew Dewhirst LTIP 8 June 2018 129,222 - 60,857 Andrew Dewhirst DBP 19 June 2019 116,758 - 54,988 Jay Cable LTIP 8 June 2018 99,118 - 99,118 Jay Cable DBP 19 June 2019 - 74,661 -

The sale price for the shares sold was 87.1 pence per share. PDMRs who are Executive Directors sold sufficient shares to fund the tax liabilities arising on vesting of their share awards.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £682 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2021). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.