Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2021 | 14:04
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Share Awards Vesting

Picton Property Income Ltd - Share Awards Vesting

PR Newswire

London, June 24

24 June 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

SHARE AWARDS VESTING

Picton announces the vesting of awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and under the Picton Property Income Limited 2018 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP")

In respect of the LTIP and DBP awards granted on the following dates the following awards have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares as set out below:

PDMRPlanGrant dateNumber of shares vestedNumber of notional shares vestedNumber of shares sold
Michael MorrisLTIP8 June 2018220,264-103,733
Michael MorrisDBP19 June 2019175,137-82,480
Andrew DewhirstLTIP8 June 2018129,222-60,857
Andrew DewhirstDBP19 June 2019116,758-54,988
Jay CableLTIP8 June 201899,118-99,118
Jay CableDBP19 June 2019-74,661-

The sale price for the shares sold was 87.1 pence per share. PDMRs who are Executive Directors sold sufficient shares to fund the tax liabilities arising on vesting of their share awards.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, 01481 745001, team_picton@ntrs.com

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £682 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2021). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.