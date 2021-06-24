DevOps Institute Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Lineup to Upskill IT Professionals, DevOps Practitioners and Decision-Makers

One-day conferences focus on the 'how-to' of DevOps, CI/CD, DevSecOps and Observability sponsored by Harness, RedHat, Accurics, GitLab, Splunk and more

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its virtual conference lineup through the third quarter of 2021. Upcoming conferences include SKILup Days and bespoke events presented by DevOps Institute and MediaOps. A SKILup Day is a one-day virtual micro-conference focused on DevOps upskilling, a deep dive into technology trends, and career advancement. These events bring in leading IT experts to upskill DevOps students, practitioners and decision makers.

Learn more and register for upcoming SKILup Days: https://devopsinstitute.com/all-events/

"DevOps Institute virtual conferences provide the Humans of DevOps continuous value as we upskill on the topics that are critical to every DevOps journey," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "The inclusive and interactive nature of these events present new opportunities to connect with other industry professionals, SKILup on important IT practices and advance the global DevOps community."

Q3 2021 Event Schedule

Open Source: The Evolution with Logz.io

June 30, 2021

Did you know open source is moving faster than ever with new observability projects? Is Kubernetes here to stay? DevOps Institute and MediaOps are proud to present this deep dive into these topics and more at Open Source: The Evolution with Logz.io.

Current confirmed speakers include:

Jonah Kowall , CTO - Product Strategy and Execution, Logz.io

, CTO - Product Strategy and Execution, Logz.io Dotan Horovits , Product Evangelist, Logz.io

, Product Evangelist, Logz.io Alan Shimel , CEO and Founder, MediaOps

Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/open-source/

Splunk DevOps ASEAN Day

July 8, 2021

This virtual event presented by Splunk, DevOps Institute and MediaOps, is designed to bring an educational experience to the Southeast Asian DevOps Community. Attendees will learn about the latest in software development and IT operations, increase developer productivity, create better user experiences and reduce operational uncertainty.

Current confirmed speakers include:

Dave McAllister, Sr Technical Evangelist, Splunk

Mani Govindan , Sales Director - Observability, Splunk

, Sales Director - Observability, Splunk Andrew Bearsley , Certified Architect - AIOPS, Splunk

, Certified Architect - AIOPS, Splunk Jayne Groll , CEO, DevOps Institute

, CEO, DevOps Institute Donnie Prakoso, Sr Developer Advocate, ASEAN, AWS

Mike Moore, Sr Manager, Observability Sales Engineering, APAC, Splunk

Greg Leffler , Observability Practitioner Director, Splunk

, Observability Practitioner Director, Splunk Ram Jothikumar, Sr Manager, Cloud Infra, SRE & QE for Observability, Splunk

Jakub Barc, Sr Site Reliability Engineer, Splunk

Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/splunk-devops-asean-day/

CI/CD SKILup Day

July 22, 2021

In software engineering, CI/CD or CICD generally refers to the combined practices of continuous integration and either continuous delivery or continuous deployment. Join this SKILup Day to learn how CI/CD bridges the gaps between development and operation activities and teams by enforcing automation in building, testing and deploying applications.

Event sponsors include Harness, Red Hat, Accurics, CloudBees, Basis, Instana, Redgate, and Moogsoft.

Current confirmed speakers include:

Dave Farley , Independent Software Developer and Consultant, Founder and Director of Continuous Delivery Ltd.

, Independent Software Developer and Consultant, Founder and Director of Continuous Delivery Ltd. James Barter , DevOps for SAP Solution Director

, DevOps for SAP Solution Director Grant Fritchey , Redgate Software

, Redgate Software Ravi Lachhman , Evangelist at Harness

, Evangelist at Harness Anders Wallgren , VP of Technology Strategy at CloudBees

, VP of Technology Strategy at CloudBees John Jarboe , Developer Advocate, Accurics

, Developer Advocate, Accurics Chris Engelbert , Senior Developer Advocate at Instana, an IBM Company

Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/cicd-2021/

DevSecOps SKILup Day

Aug. 12, 2021

This full day of learning will examine how DevSecOps is an augmentation of DevOps to allow for security practices to be integrated into the DevOps approach. Sessions will explore how the traditional centralized security team model must adopt a federated model allowing each delivery team to factor in the proper security controls into their DevOps practices.

Current confirmed Sponsors include: Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew, Harness, Accurics, HCL, and GitLab.

Speakers coming soon!

Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/dso-2021/

DevOps: Straight Talk for Government

Sept. 9, 2021

More details coming soon!

Observability

Sept. 23, 2021

More details coming soon!

Become a DevOps Institute Member

DevOps Institute now offers a tiered professional membership model. Membership levels include Basic, Premium, Government/Nonprofit, Educator, In-Transition, and Enterprise Membership options, with a Student member tier to follow. DevOps Institute Professional Membership offers exclusive access to leading DevOps resources, discounted certification exams, DevOps capability assessments, premium content, discounted DevOps simulation experiences, members-only networking opportunities, career center access, and more.

Join or learn more at https://devopsinstitute.com/membership

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association. Our mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps.

We create a safe and interactive ecosystem where members can network, gain knowledge, grow their careers, lead and initiate, and celebrate professional achievements.

We inspire thought leadership and knowledge by connecting and enabling the global member community to drive human transformation in the digital age.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/

Twitter | @DEVOPSINST

LinkedIn | /devops-institute

YouTube | DevOps Institute

Instagram | @humansofdevops

Facebook | Humans of DevOps

Media Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

+1 303-581-7760

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772398/DevOps_Institute_Logo.jpg