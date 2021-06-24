Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
24.06.2021 | 14:04
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 24

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 23 June 2021 was 311.9p including estimated current period revenue and 309.4p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 36,792,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 27,716,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



24 June 2021

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
