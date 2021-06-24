Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Grand Opening of Orange County SuperStore

The Orange County store will be Planet 13's second-largest cannabis dispensary and when fully built out, is expected to be California's largest dispensary complex.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces the grand opening of the Planet 13 Orange County SuperStore ("P13 OC"). The Orange County SuperStore is located at 3400 W Warner Ave Santa Ana, California. A grand opening ceremony will take place at the new SuperStore on July 1, 2021 at 10 am-PT.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our industry-leading retail experience to cannabis consumers in Southern California. The Planet 13 brand is synonymous with exceptional customer experience with a focus on extensive product selection, unique entertainment features, and world class customer service. Our Orange County SuperStore is designed to encompass all of the above," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Orange County is home to 3 million people and has another 50 million visitors each year - making it a massive opportunity for consumer-focused cannabis brands. P13 OC is modelled after our extremely successful Las Vegas SuperStore, and with today's announcement we look forward to offering consumers the Planet 13 retail experience, blended into the fabric of California."

P13 OC is Planet 13's 3rd retail outlet and marks the Company's first foray into California - the most developed cannabis market in the country.

The SuperStore has been planned as a 55,000 square-foot consumer experience, with 16,500 square-feet devoted to the dispensary retail area. The remaining areas in the complex, to be built as phases 2 and 3, are expected to include memorabilia sales, ancillary retail and a cannabis consumption lounge, all enhanced by additional immersive experiences. With all 3 phases operating, P13 OC is expected to be California's largest dispensary complex.

Strategically located, the Orange County SuperStore is seven miles south of Disneyland, four miles from South Coast Plaza, the largest mall in Southern California, and only 2 stoplights from the 405 freeway.

Features, Attractions and Stats:

Planet 13 Orange County is expected to be the largest dispensary SuperStore in California and the 2nd largest dispensary in the world, following Planet 13 Las Vegas.

P13 OC will employ 250+ workers in a variety of capacities.

P13 OC is located at 3400 W Warner Avenue within 10 miles of Disneyland, Angel Stadium, the South Coast Plaza mall, John Wayne Airport and Huntington beach.

A giant universally recognized P13 red globe is positioned outside the Superstore.

Consistent with the California-vibe, P13 OC features wave architectural design and features interactive water elements with a vibrantly colored and airy atmosphere.

An expansive interactive digital floor leaves customers' footsteps in the sand which are then washed away by the ocean as they walk into the dispensary.

An 80-foot digital waterfall cascades down from the ceiling, splashing onto a portal, creating an incredible visual, as customers walk through the waterfall.

A massive 16-foot octopus greets customers as they enter the dispensary.

A groovy California VW surfer van is perfect for selfies.

Hundreds of vibrantly colored umbrellas hang from the ceiling.

50 cash registers will keep traffic flowing on the 16,500 sq-ft dispensary sales floor.

The Orange County Cannabis SuperStore Entertainment Complex hours will 7am-9:45pm, seven days a week. For more information on Planet 13 Orange County, visit https://www.planet13dispensaries.com/

For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to the ongoing operations at the Facility and the amendment to the Lease.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 5, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

