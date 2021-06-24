Anzeige
WKN: A142QE ISIN: CY0106002112 Ticker-Symbol: E5S1 
Frankfurt
23.06.21
15:34 Uhr
3,580 Euro
-0,060
-1,65 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5203,72014:54
ACCESSWIRE
24.06.2021 | 14:08
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

Results of the Annual General Meeting

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Atalaya Mining ('Atalaya' or the 'Company')(AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, at 11:00 am (BST) today.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Detailed results of the vote

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes against

Votes withheld

Approval of the FS as at 31 December 2020

Carried

112,744,420

(100.0%)

45,065

12,102

Re-election of Mr. Roger Davey

Carried

109,124,523

(96.7%)

3,672,064

5,000

Re-election of Mr. Alberto Lavandeira

Carried

112,751,522

(100.0%)

45,065

5,000

Re-election of Mr. Jesus Fernandez

Carried

108,859,796

(96.5%)

3,936,791

5,000

Re-election of Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu

Carried

112,720,407

(99.9%)

76,180

5,000

Re-election of Mr. Hussein Barma

Carried

109,191,522

(96.8%)

3,605,065

5,000

Re-election of Mr. Neil Gregson

Carried

112,751,522

(100.0%)

45,065

5,000

Re-election of Mr. Stephen Scott

Carried

88,500,847

(78.5%)

24,295,740

5,000

Re-appoint Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited

Carried

112,755,322

(100.0%)

46,265

-

Authorise the Directors to grant awards under the LTIP

Carried

88,741,762

(78.7%)

24,055,277

4,548

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital

Carried

112,741,016

(100.0%)

56,023

4,548

The amount of €21,861,173.82 is cancelled

Carried

112,750,441

(100.0%)

46,598

4,548

Contacts:

SEC NewgateElisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C CommunicationsCarina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652961/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
