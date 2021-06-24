DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Bond

Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE successfully places EUR 50 million in perpetual bonds qualifying as IFRS equity



24.06.2021 / 14:30

Multitude SE successfully places EUR 50 million in perpetual bonds qualifying as IFRS equity

Helsinki, 24 June 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (the "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has successfully placed EUR 50,000,000 in subordinated perpetual capital notes, qualifying as IFRS equity, under a framework of EUR 100,000,000 to qualified investors following a European bookbuilding (the "Hybrid Bonds"). The Hybrid Bonds will carry a floating rate coupon of 3 month Euribor + 8.90% and were issued at a price of 99.50% of the nominal amount. The transaction attracted substantial interest among both new investors and existing bondholders.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance the Tender Offer described below and for general corporate purposes.

As announced on 10 June 2021, the Issuer's subsidiary Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH ("Ferratum Capital Germany") offered the holders of Ferratum Capital Germany's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 25 May 2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the "2022 Bonds") and on 24 April 2023 with ISIN SE0012453835 (the "2023 Bonds"), who were subscribing for Hybrid Bonds to tender any of their 2022 Bonds or 2023 Bonds (the "Tender Offer"). In connection with the issuance of Hybrid Bonds, Ferratum Capital Germany purchased EUR 15,629,000 of the 2022 Bonds at a price of 101.50% of the nominal amount and EUR 19,946,000 of the 2023 Bonds at a price of 102.00% of the nominal amount for the 2023 Bonds.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Multitude SE's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook and the long-term rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH at 'B+'/RR4 on 10 June 2021. The Hybrid Bonds are expected to receive a 'B- (EXP)'/RR6 credit rating.

Pareto Securities AB acted as sole arranger and bookrunner in respect of the issuance of the Hybrid Bonds and as tender agent for the Tender Offer.

About Multitude:

Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Multitude has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Multitude is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.'