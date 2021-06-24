Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861171 ISIN: US8354951027 Ticker-Symbol: SNS 
Frankfurt
24.06.21
15:47 Uhr
54,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,91 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5055,5015:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2021 | 14:41
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium , June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. today announced that due to inflationary pressures it will raise prices on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company's EMEA regions. The increases will be proportionate and in direct response to the rapidly escalating cost base and will be effective for all shipments made on or after the 1st July 2021.

"We have continued to absorb costs throughout 2021 and so far, have only passed on costs associated with the escalating waste paper prices. With the recent increases in energy, starch, packaging and freight, we are now faced with no alternative but to pass these escalations onto the market," said Phil Woolley, Division Vice President - Paper Europe.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.


SONOCO PRODUCTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.