JW Player Raises $100M in Series E To Help Fuel Growth in the Rapidly Expanding Digital Video Economy

Capital will help accelerate JW Player's growth and expand its already robust platform, empowering customers with independence and control in the Digital Video Economy

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021, the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced it has raised $100M in Series E funding from LLR Partners. The latest investment comes on the heels of record video streaming growth and strong profitability during the previous 12 months. With this financing, JW Player will accelerate product innovation to meet the rapidly changing demands of customers in today's digital video environment, expand its global go-to-market footprint across sales, marketing and channel partnerships and continue to grow and invest in building a world-class team.



The funding round follows JW Player's recent acquisition of VUALTO , a leading provider of live and on-demand video streaming and Digital Rights Management (DRM) solutions, that deepened the company's offering to global broadcasters. In the days following the acquisition, JW Player has seen a material uptick and influx of sales and pipeline, especially in the LATAM and APAC regions.

Started as a hugely-popular open source video player, JW Player's API-driven video platform now empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to independently control and operate their mobile, OTT and Web video applications at global scale. Importantly, JW Player includes unique data-driven services and knowledge so that customers can more effectively grow and engage their audiences and generate more incremental revenue from their video investments. In the last year alone, the company's video streaming grew by nearly 200%, while its live streaming delivery increased by over 400%.

This financing arrives as the consumption of digital video continues its push to the mainstream. Video now comprises over 80% of all traffic on the internet, and according to JW Player data, people are consuming over two hours of digital video each day, a 40% increase since the beginning of 2020. As a result, a digital video strategy has become a 'must have' not only for media companies, but also for organizations of all types, including fitness, e-commerce, sports and e-learning businesses, among others. These organizations have a diverse range of needs, require a flexible video platform that allows them to engage with their audiences on the screens of their choice and demand a quantifiable ROI from their video investments. Given these dynamics, the addressable market is on target to grow from $14B today to $50B by 2027, a 20% CAGR.

"Video has entered into a golden age, and we now live in the Digital Video Economy. By combining our easy-to-use video platform technology with our unique consumption and contextual data insights, JW Player has a distinct advantage in helping customers grow their audiences, create world-class video experiences on any screen, and most importantly, generate more revenue," said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. "As we enter this next phase, we are thrilled to partner with LLR. LLR's team brings decades of unmatched support and expertise in growing industry-changing software companies and will undoubtedly help us accelerate our success as we pursue this massive market opportunity together."

"JW Player has been at the forefront of digital video innovation ever since founder Jeroen Wijering created YouTube's original video player in 2008. Today, the company offers the most comprehensive technology, advertising and data analytics platform in the digital video ecosystem," said David Reuter, Partner at LLR Partners. "We look forward to partnering with the JW Player team as they expand their platform and continue to elevate the way brands can host, stream and monetize video."

About JW Player

JW Player is the leading video software and data insights platform that gives customers independence and control in today's Digital Video Economy. Started in 2008 as a hugely popular open-source video player, JW Player 's technology platform now powers digital video for hundreds of thousands of businesses, including half of the comScore top 50 sites in the US, leading broadcasters across EMEA, APAC and Latin America. Each month 1 billion viewers, or one third of all people on the Internet, consume video on JW Player's technology across 2.7 billion devices, creating an unmatched and powerful consumption and contextual data graph that helps customers grow audiences and generate incremental video from digital video. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, visit http://www.jwplayer.com .

About LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a middle market private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. We collaborate with our portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. Learn more at https://www.llrpartners.com/ .

