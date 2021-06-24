Conscious Mind Labs Inc.: Conscious Mind Labs CEO To Speak at 2021 Southern Atlantic Hemp & Arts Expo in Asheville, North Carolina

Donald Gauvreau to participate in expert panel on Psychedelic Therapy and the Cognitive Liberty Movement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Conscious Mind Labs Inc., a revenue-focused and research-driven alternative medicine and mental health company, today announced that CEO Donald Gauvreau will participate in the Psychedelic Therapy and Cognitive Liberty Movement panel at the Southern Atlantic Hemp and Arts Expo (SAHAE) on Sunday, June 27th in Asheville, North Carolina.

"I'm excited to share my knowledge and expertise about psychedelic therapy along with the innovative research and treatments that we're going to facilitate out of our Conscious Mind Clinic in Vancouver, Canada," explains Conscious Mind Labs CEO Donald Gauvreau.

One of the goals of SAHAE is to provide education to the community of the vast benefits of hemp as well as to introduce people to other forms of alternative medicine, such as medicinal mushrooms and psychedelic plants. "With the remarkable surge of interest in psychedelic substances and psychedelic therapy, while medical cannabis applications continue to expand, I wanted to make sure to include some leading voices in the psychedelic space and explore the common links of mental health, well-being and Cognitive Liberty," explains Michael Gosney, SAHAE co-producer and panel moderator. "Our audience is interested in all things related to natural medicines, psychedelic therapy and personal growth, and exploration with psychedelics is such a hot topic right now across the globe." Joining Mr. Gauvreau on the panel will be master grower and Emerald Cup founder Tim Blake, epigenetic wellness coach David Krantz and writer and journalist Jasmine Virdi.

About Conscious Mind Labs Inc.

Conscious Mind Labs Inc. is a revenue-focused and research-driven alternative medicine and mental health company. Conscious Mind discovers, researches and develops innovative medicines and therapy protocols to address mental health disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Conscious Mind takes an integrated approach to deliver mental health solutions at scale through the development of research-proven psychedelic medicines and "outside-the-box" treatment protocols tailored to different mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction and PTSD. Conscious Mind is accelerating consumer access to alternative medicines and psychedelic therapy through its Clinics and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) divisions. Conscious Mind is positioning itself to deliver the world's most comprehensive portfolio of alternative medicines and treatment solutions for neurodegenerative diseases and mental health disorders.

About SAHAE (Southern Atlantic Hemp and Arts Expo)

SAHAE is a hemp industry trade show combined with a hemp, wellness and arts consumer marketplace. SAHAE was created to assist in uniting the community on the future of the hemp economy. SAHAE's mission includes providing education to the community of the vast benefits of hemp in fuel, food, energy and medical fields, and how this plant can help save our world. Promoting farmers, manufacturers and companies in the Southern Atlantic states is a primary objective of SAHAE. For more information, please visit https://sahae.org/.

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

ir@consciousmindslabs.com

Website: www.consciousmindlabs.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future plans, programs, estimates, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects" or "does not expect", "plans", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under Canadian federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from Canadian federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of use of psychedelic therapies, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of the financings contemplated herein; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

SOURCE: Conscious Mind Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652889/Conscious-Mind-Labs-CEO-To-Speak-at-2021-Southern-Atlantic-Hemp-Arts-Expo-in-Asheville-North-Carolina