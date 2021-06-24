Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - EYEfi Group Technologies (CSE: EGTI) (OTC Pink: EGTTF), an electronics engineering and software development company, has appointed Dr. Ian Meredith AM to its US based advisory board. Dr. Meredith, the Executive Vice President and global Chief Medical Officer at Boston Scientific Corporation, is responsible for leading clinical science and medical affairs for the company and providing global leadership of Boston Scientific's clinical trial strategy.

Boston Scientific, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide, reported revenue of US$9.9 billion for the year ending December 2020. Dr. Meredith will spearhead EYEfi's expansion into the United States and assist the company with strategic introductions to potential new US based customers and channel partners. His contract calls for him to provide a minimum of 3 strategic referrals in the US within 18 months with several key targets already identified.

EYEfi's geospatial technology 'SPARC' is a registered patent in 7 countries including Canada and the United States. The technology, which includes a set of proprietary algorithms that can be installed on any camera or sensor and used to determine the location of any object being viewed or pointed at by the device, does not use GPS, satellite or the internet and it is totally covert and undetectable when in use.

The algorithms also have several proprietary modules. For example, an image that has been captured using SPARC can be shared or integrated into 3rd party applications to conduct a reverse look up on any pixel to pull location data, plus any other dataset on the internet that is relevant to that location at that time.

There is a broad range of applications for the SPARC technology including use in drones, autonomous vehicles, military, and medical devices. There is a growing demand for medical devices to leverage spatial and 3D data, such as Google Glass owned by Google, Tesla owned by Elon Musk, and Elon Musk backed NeuraLink, which is developing devices to interface with the human brain.

Dr. Ian Meredith, stated: "I am delighted to join EYEfi's US advisory board to help drive/design/guide the expansion of this technology into the rapidly evolving healthcare milieu. As every step on the healthcare continuum continues its remarkable digital transformation in the 21st century, there may well be significant opportunities to integrate EYEfi's inspired technology into meaningful healthcare solutions. I am delighted to have the opportunity to help guide this translation."

SPARC, an acronym stands for spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution, along with an associated product suite, turns sensors, cameras and smartphones, whether fixed, mobile, airborne or portable, into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices, connecting people and devices, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Sensors connect and deliver data to EYEfi Cloud, a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications, using a simple to use dashboard style user interface.

The company is well funded having recently raised $2.2 million. The shares, which began trading on the CSE on December 4, 2020, are currently trading at $0.80.

For more information about EYEfi's products, please visit the company's website www.EYEfiGroup.com, contact Simon Langdon, CEO, by email at info@EYEfiGroup.com. For investor relations in North America, please contact Mark van der Horst at 604-760-7604 or by email at mark@GaleCapital.com.

